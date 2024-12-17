Shark Wheel Goes Global at South Africa Ag Show
They reinvented the wheel! Mission Viejo, California-based Shark Wheel, an innovator in wheel design for agricultural and irrigation equipment, sought opportunities in Africa through the NAMPO Agricultural Trade Show in South Africa. However, due to a combination of complex logistics and schedule conflicts, Founder and CEO Zack Fleishman was unable to attend in person.
To assist, U.S. Commercial Service (CS) specialists arranged for Shark Wheel to have an exhibit within the U.S. Pavilion at the NAMPO Show displaying marketing materials and a model of its irrigation wheel and provided virtual representation onsite at the event. CS staff marketed Shark Wheel to expo attendees, introduced its products onsite to potential distributors, and helped follow-up with potential business leads. Following the event, the CS team facilitated several introductions between Shark Wheel and potential customers, resulting in multiple orders!
“The U.S. Commercial Service has been nothing short of phenomenal for our business. We have used several different services they offer and each time the team responds quickly and is eager to go above and beyond what is expected of them. They are invested in our success as much as we are and it has proven to be a winning partnership. We have hundreds of thousands of dollars in revenue over the last 18 months directly from their efforts. We reinvented the wheel quite literally. And we’d say they reinvented the export business! ” - Zack Fleishman, Co-Founder & CEO, Shark Wheel
