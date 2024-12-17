Shark Wheel Goes Global at South Africa Ag Show

They reinvented the wheel! Mission Viejo, California-based Shark Wheel, an innovator in wheel design for agricultural and irrigation equipment, sought opportunities in Africa through the NAMPO Agricultural Trade Show in South Africa. However, due to a combination of complex logistics and schedule conflicts, Founder and CEO Zack Fleishman was unable to attend in person.

To assist, U.S. Commercial Service (CS) specialists arranged for Shark Wheel to have an exhibit within the U.S. Pavilion at the NAMPO Show displaying marketing materials and a model of its irrigation wheel and provided virtual representation onsite at the event. CS staff marketed Shark Wheel to expo attendees, introduced its products onsite to potential distributors, and helped follow-up with potential business leads. Following the event, the CS team facilitated several introductions between Shark Wheel and potential customers, resulting in multiple orders!