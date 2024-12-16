Minister Fajon in Brussels: Montenegro on track to become the next EU member state

SLOVENIA, December 16 - Minister of Foreign and European Affairs Tanja Fajon participated in the EU-Montenegro Intergovernmental Conference, where Montenegro provisionally closed three negotiating chapters. Speaking on behalf of Slovenia, Austria and Italy, Minister Fajon commended Montenegro's progress on its European path, expressing hope that the country will sustain this momentum and become the next EU member state.

