CHRONIC LYMPHOCYTIC LEUKEMIA (CLL) PIPELINE ASSESSMENT, 2024 | IN-DEPTH INSIGHTS INTO THE CLINICAL TRIALS

DelveInsight’s, Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Pipeline Insight 2024 report provides insights about 55+ companies and 60+ drugs in CLL pipeline landscape.

As per DelveInsight’s assessment, globally, about 60+ key pharma and biotech companies are working on 60+ pipeline drugs in the Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia (CLL) therapeutics landscape based on different Routes of Administration (RoA), Mechanism of Action (MoA) and molecule types. Several of the therapies are in the advanced stages of clinical development and are expected to launch in the coming years.



Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia (CLL) therapeutics market is expected to grow significantly in the coming years owing to the rising incidence, rapid adoption of sedentary lifestyles, and increasing aging population. Moreover, the improvement in diagnosis technologies, incremental healthcare spending worldwide, and the launch of emerging novel therapies are also anticipated to transform the treatment market dynamics. Several major pharma and biotech giants such as Loxo Oncology, TG Therapeutics, BeiGene, Gilead Sciences, and others are involved in developing therapies for Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia.



“Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia (CLL) Pipeline Insight, 2024” report by DelveInsight outlines a comprehensive assessment of the present clinical/non-clinical development activities and growth prospects across the Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Market.



The Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Pipeline report embraces in-depth commercial and clinical assessment of the pipeline products from the pre-clinical developmental phase to the marketed phase.



The report also covers a detailed description of the drug, including the mechanism of action of the drug, clinical studies, NDA approvals (if any), and product development activities comprising the technology, collaborations, mergers, acquisition, funding, designations, and other product-related details.

Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia (CLL) Pipeline Analysis

The report provides insights into:

The report provides detailed insights into the emerging therapies for the treatment of Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia and the aggregate therapies developed by major pharma companies.

It accesses the different therapeutic candidates segmented into early-stage, mid-stage, and late-stage of clinical development.

It outlines the key companies involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects.

The report evaluates the drugs that are under development based on the stage of development, route of administration, target receptor, monotherapy or combination therapy, a different mechanism of action, and molecular type.

It navigates the major collaborations (company-company collaborations and company-academia collaborations), licensing agreements, financing details, data presentation by the pharma giants, and regulatory approval in the Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia market.



The report is built using data and information traced from the researcher’s proprietary databases, company/university websites, clinical trial registries, conferences, SEC filings, investor presentations, and featured press releases from company/university websites and industry-specific third-party sources, etc.



DelveInsight’s Report covers around 60+ products under different phases of clinical development like –

Late-stage products (Phase III)

Mid-stage products (Phase II)

Early-stage product (Phase I)

Pre-clinical and Discovery stage candidates

Discontinued & Inactive candidates

Route of Administration:



The Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration. Products have been categorized under various ROAs, such as –

Oral

Parenteral

Intravenous

Subcutaneous

Topical

Molecule Type

Products have been categorized under various Molecule types, such as –

Monoclonal Antibody

Peptides

Polymer

Small molecule

Gene therapy

Product Type



Moreover, the emerging drugs have been categorized under various product types like Mono, Combination, and Mono/Combination.



Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia (CLL) Therapeutics Landscape



Standard treatment for chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) has experienced a dramatic change over the last few years. Until recently, CLL was treated with chemotherapy combined with anti-CD20 antibody-based immunotherapy. Depending on age and clinical condition, patients received more or less intensive chemotherapy and were at risk of side effects commonly associated with chemotherapy. Currently, patients are mostly treated with so-called novel agents, including BTK inhibitors, Bcl-2 inhibitors, and PI3K inhibitors, which are generally well tolerated but have a specific side effect profile.



There are approx. 60+ key companies developing therapies for Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia (CLL). Currently, TG Therapeutics is leading the therapeutics market with its Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia (CLL) drug candidates in the most advanced stage of clinical development.



Leading Companies in the Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia (CLL) Therapeutics Market Include Octapharma, Celgene, Loxo Oncology, Janssen Research & Development, LLC, TG therapeutics, AFA Insurance, MorphoSys AG, Bristol Myers Squibb, IO Biotech, Astex Pharmaceuticals, Novartis, Oncternal Therapeutics, Cellectar Biosciences, Inc., Zhejiang DTRM Biopharma, Incyte Corporation, Millennium Pharmaceuticals, Inc., NOXXON Pharma, Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp, Genentech, Inc., Rhizen Pharmaceuticals, Gilead Sciences/Ono Pharmaceutical, BioInvent International AB, Chongqing Precision Biotech Co., Ltd, Mustang Bio, Genmab, Genor Biopharma Co., Ltd., Iovance Biotherapeutics, Juno therapeutics, Lava Therapeutics, Miltenyi Biomedicine GmbH, Ascentage Pharma, Aprea Therapeutics, BeiGene, Acerta Pharma BV, Telios Pharma, Inc., NovalGen Ltd., Nurix, and many more.



Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia (CLL) Drugs Covered in the Report Include:

Ublituximab: TG Therapeutics

LOXO305: Loxo Oncology

Cirmtuzumab: Oncternal Therapeutics

Olaptesed pegol: NOXXON Pharma

Zanubrutinib: BeiGene

KTE-X19: Kite, a Gilead Company

And Many Others



Table of Contents



1. Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Current Treatment Patterns

4. Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia – DelveInsight’s Analytical Perspective

5. Therapeutic Assessment

6. Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Late Stage Products (Phase-III)

7. Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Mid-Stage Products (Phase-II)

8. Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Early Stage Products (Phase-I)

9. Pre-clinical Products and Discovery Stage Products

10. Inactive Products

11. Dormant Products

12. Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Discontinued Products

13. Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Product Profiles

14. Key Companies in the Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Market

15. Key Products in the Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Therapeutics Segment

16. Dormant and Discontinued Products

17. Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Unmet Needs

18. Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Future Perspectives

19. Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Analyst Review

20. Appendix

21. Report Methodology

