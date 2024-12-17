Lyme Disease Market expected to rise | Companies- Valneva, Cortene, Blue Lake Biotechnology, Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

Companies such as Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Aegis Life, Abzyme Therapeutics, expected to drive market.

The Lyme Disease market growth is driven by factors like increase in the prevalence of Lyme Disease, investments in research and development, entry of emerging therapies during the study period 2019-2032.

The Lyme Disease market report also offers comprehensive insights into the Lyme Disease market size, share, Lyme Disease epidemiology, emerging therapies, market drivers and barriers, ongoing clinical trials, key collaboration in the space, market uptake by key therapies and companies actively pushing Lyme Disease market size growth forward.

Some of the key highlights from the Lyme Disease Market Insights Report:

As per DelveInsight analysis, the Lyme Disease market is anticipated to witness growth at a considerable CAGR.

The total Lyme Disease market size will include the market size of the potential upcoming therapies and current treatment regimens in the seven major markets.

Several key pharmaceutical companies, including Valneva, Cortene, Blue Lake Biotechnology, Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Aegis Life, Abzyme Therapeutics, and others, are developing novel products to improve the Lyme Disease treatment outlook.

Lyme Disease Overview

Lyme disease is the most common vector-borne disease in the United States. Lyme disease is caused by the bacterium Borrelia burgdorferi and rarely, Borrelia mayonii. It is transmitted to humans through the bite of infected blacklegged ticks. Typical symptoms include fever, headache, fatigue, and a characteristic skin rash called erythema migrans. If left untreated, infection can spread to joints, the heart, and the nervous system.

Lyme disease is diagnosed based on symptoms, physical findings (e.g., rash), and the possibility of exposure to infected ticks. Laboratory testing is helpful if used correctly and performed with validated methods. Most cases of Lyme disease can be treated successfully with a few weeks of antibiotics. Steps to prevent Lyme disease include using insect repellent, removing ticks promptly, applying pesticides, and reducing tick habitat. The ticks that transmit Lyme disease can occasionally transmit other tickborne diseases as well.

Lyme Disease Epidemiology Segmentation

DelveInsight’s Lyme Disease market report is prepared on the basis of epidemiology model. It offers comprehensive insights to the Lyme Disease historical patient pools and forecasted Lyme Disease patients. The report provides in-depth data of various subtypes and for the same epidemiology is segmented further. The Lyme Disease Market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019-32 in the 7MM segmented into:

Lyme Disease Prevalence

Age-Specific Lyme Disease Prevalence

Gender-Specific Lyme Disease Prevalence

Diagnosed and Treatable Cases of Lyme Disease

Recent Breakthroughs in the Lyme Disease Market:

Pfizer and Valneva Initiate Phase 3 Study of Lyme Disease Vaccine Candidate VLA15: Pfizer and Valneva SE declared the initiation of a Phase 3 clinical study, Vaccine Against Lyme for Outdoor Recreationists (VALOR) (NCT05477524), to investigate the efficacy, safety and immunogenicity of their investigational Lyme disease vaccine candidate, VLA15.

Lyme Disease Treatment Market

The Lyme Disease market outlook of the report helps to build a detailed comprehension of the historic, current, and forecasted Lyme Disease market trends by analyzing the impact of current Lyme Disease therapies on the market, unmet needs, drivers and barriers, and demand for better technology.

This segment gives a thorough detail of Lyme Disease market trend of each marketed drug and late-stage pipeline therapy by evaluating their impact based on the annual cost of therapy, inclusion and exclusion criteria, mechanism of action, compliance rate, growing need of the market, increasing patient pool, covered patient segment, expected launch year, competition with other therapies, brand value, their impact on the market and view of the key opinion leaders. The calculated Lyme Disease market data are presented with relevant tables and graphs to give a clear view of the market at first sight.

According to DelveInsight, the Lyme Disease market in 7MM is expected to witness a major change in the study period 2019-2032.

Lyme Disease Therapy Assessment

VLA 15: Valneva

VLA15 is currently the only active vaccine program in clinical development against Lyme disease. VLA15 is a multivalent recombinant protein vaccine that targets six serotypes of Borrelia representing the most common pathogenic strains found in the United States and Europe. Valneva has completed recruitment and reported initial results for two Phase 2 clinical trials of VLA15 in over 800 healthy adults and in which Valneva observed high levels of antibodies against all six serotypes. Valneva announced a collaboration with Pfizer for late phase development and, if approved, commercialization of VLA15. As part of its collaboration with Pfizer, Valneva accelerated the pediatric development of VLA15 with an additional Phase 2 clinical trial initiated in March 2021. In July 2021, Pfizer and Valneva announced recruitment completion for VLA15-221 with a total of 625 participants, 5 to 65 years of age. The VLA15 program was granted Fast Track designation by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in July 2017

CT38: Cortene

CT38 is a potent, short-lived, peptide agonist selective for CRFR2. It is comprised entirely of naturally-occurring amino acids. It was tested in animals and in healthy humans in a Phase 1 clinical trial. These studies have defined the safety profile of CT38 in humans and show that CT38 only lasts a few hours in the body.

Lyme Disease Key Companies

Valneva

Cortene

Blue Lake Biotechnology

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

Inovio Pharmaceuticals

Aegis Life

Abzyme Therapeutics

Scope of the Lyme Disease Market Report:



11 Years Forecast

7MM Coverage

Descriptive overview of Lyme Disease, causes, signs and symptoms, diagnosis, treatment

Comprehensive insight into Lyme Disease epidemiology in the 7MM

Lyme Disease marketed and emerging therapies

Lyme Disease companies

Lyme Disease market drivers and barriers

Key Questions Answered in the Lyme Disease Market Report 2032:



What was the Lyme Disease market share distribution in 2019, and how would it appear in 2032?

What is the total Lyme Disease market size and the market size by therapy across the 7MM for the study period (2019-32)?

What are the important findings from 7MM, and which country will have the greatest Lyme Disease market size from 2019-32?

During the study period (2019-2032), at what CAGR is the Lyme Disease market projected to expand at 7MM?

