Logistics Plus is Named a Top 50 3PL by Global Trade Magazine

Logistics Plus has been honored for the fifth time in the past six years.

Being recognized, once again, as an industry leader and a Titan by Global Trade magazine is a tremendous honor.” — Jim Berlin

ERIE, PA, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Logistics Plus, Inc., a global leader in transportation, logistics, and unique supply chain solutions, is proud to announce that it has been named a Top 50 third-party logistics provider by Global Trade magazine. It is the fifth time in the past six years that the editors of Global Trade have recognized Logistics Plus as one of its leading 3PL providers.The 2024 leading 3PL providers list was announced in the Fall 2024 edition of Global Trade magazine, just released online. According to the publication, Logistics Plus is considered a "Titan" because it is "a dynamic and growing force in the logistics industry, known for their customer-centric approach and innovative solutions.""Being recognized, once again, as an industry leader and a Titan by Global Trade magazine is a tremendous honor," said Jim Berlin, Founder & CEO of Logistics Plus. "It's a good honor for our people that do all the hard work and to be recognized. I'm not big fan of awards, but it's nice to be acknowledged as one of the best at what we do."You can read a digital edition of the magazine online at https://globaltrade.mydigitalpublication.com/fall-2024/page-24 About Global TradeGlobal Trade magazine is the authority for U.S. companies doing business globally. It educates and entertains its readers on ways to utilize the global marketplace to increase market share and corporate profits through creative efficiencies in cargo transportation, banking, joint ventures, and outsourcing. Visit www.globaltrademag.com to learn more.About Logistics Plus, Inc.Logistics Plus, Inc. (LP) is a 21st-century logistics company and a leading worldwide provider of transportation, warehousing, fulfillment, global logistics, business intelligence, technology, and unique supply chain solutions. LP works in the background to help businesses manage their supply chains in a changing world. Founded in 1996, today LP has annual global sales of over $600M with more than 1,200 employees located in 50+ countries worldwide. LP is recognized as one of the fastest-growing privately-owned logistics companies, a top 3PL provider, a top 100 logistics company, a top freight brokerage and warehousing provider, and a great place to work. With a Passion For Excellence™, its employees put the PLUS in LOGISTICS by doing the big things properly, plus the countless little things that together ensure complete customer satisfaction and success. Learn more at logisticsplus.com

