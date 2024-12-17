Steffen Fischer Joins SecurityBridge As CFO

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- SecurityBridge, the Cybersecurity Command Center for SAP, today announced that Steffen Fischer has joined the company as the new CFO of SAP Security Specialist. Fischer will oversee the company's global finance functions, which include accounting and reporting, planning and analysis, budgeting, and cash management. He will also communicate with investors on the company's strategic direction and economic health.As CFO, Fischer will define performance indicators and regularly review key financial figures to improve the company’s efficiency and continue its impressive growth trajectory. In addition, he will optimize and report on the company's financial structure to ensure a steady cash flow and high profitability.Fischer adds, "My responsibilities will also include managing operating costs and searching for efficiency improvements in existing financial processes. I look forward to contributing to data-driven decision-making at SecurityBridge by providing transparent and reliable figures."Before joining SecurityBridge, Fischer was employed by SAP Fioneer, a software manufacturer for the banking sector, where he was Chief Finance Operations Manager. Before this, he spent several years at security provider Virtual Forge as Head of Operations and regional FP&A. He began his career at Deutsche Bank in Frankfurt, Germany."Strengthening the financial infrastructure with the right skills is the backbone of a healthy, efficient, and growing company," emphasizes Christoph Nagy, co-founder and CEO of SecurityBridge. "That's why the appointment of Steffen Fischer as the new CFO is a great asset to our company. With his deep industry knowledge, he will help us implement robust financial systems and processes that ensure accurate reporting, regulatory compliance, and risk management."About SecurityBridgeSecurityBridge is the leading provider of a comprehensive, SAP-native cybersecurity platform that enables organizations worldwide to protect their most critical business systems. The platform seamlessly integrates real-time threat monitoring, vulnerability management and compliance capabilities directly into the SAP environment, enabling organizations to protect the integrity, confidentiality and availability of their data with minimal manual effort. It provides a 360° view of the SAP security situation and is characterized by user-friendliness, rapid implementation and transparent licensing. SecurityBridge has a proven track record, including an excellent customer rating and over 5,000 secured SAP systems worldwide. The company is committed to innovation, transparency and customer focus, ensuring that SAP users can navigate the evolving landscape of SAP security threats with confidence. www.securitybridge.com ###Source: BridgeView PR Services

