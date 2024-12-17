'BATTLE OF LEGENDS' RETURNS: CARLOS ALCARAZ AND FRANCES TIAFOE TO PLAY HISTORIC TENNIS MATCH IN PUERTO RICO

SAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO, December 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Coliseo de Puerto Rico is set to become the epicenter of international tennis once again, as the highly anticipated “Battle of Legends” returns on March 2, 2025. Following last year’s sold-out success featuring Venus Williams and Mónica Puig, this edition brings together two of the sport’s biggest names: Carlos Alcaraz, currently considered the best tennis player in the world and champion of Wimbledon and Roland Garros, and Frances Tiafoe, a US Open semifinalist and one of the brightest stars in American tennis.

The event will be hosted by Mónica Puig, Puerto Rico’s Olympic gold medalist, who will welcome both athletes to the Island while preparing a special surprise for her fans eager to see her back on the court.

"I am thrilled to be playing in Puerto Rico for the first time, as it’s a place I’ve always been excited to visit. Playing in San Juan in front of its amazing crowd will be something truly special. It’s going to be a great match against Frances, and I’m sure everyone in Puerto Rico will enjoy it as much as I will," said Carlos Alcaraz, current champion of multiple Grand Slam titles and widely regarded as the leader of the new generation of tennis following the retirements of Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer.

With a production budget of $3 million, the event is poised to become the most significant tennis spectacle in Puerto Rican history. It also underscores the Island’s potential as a destination for world-class sporting events, celebrating Puerto Rico’s athletic legacy while generating cultural, economic, and tourism opportunities.

“I’m excited to head to Puerto Rico and play in this special event,” added Frances Tiafoe, who reached a career-high ATP ranking of No. 10. “Sharing the court with Carlos in front of such an electric crowd will be something truly special. I’ve heard so much about the energy and passion for sports on the Island, and I can’t wait to bring my game to San Juan and connect with everyone during the planned activities.”

The event will span three days of activities, offering fans an immersive experience both on and off the court. Highlights include youth tennis clinics, exclusive VIP experiences for event sponsors, official receptions and tourism experiences.

“I’m honored to be part of this historic event, bringing tennis superstars Carlos Alcaraz and Frances Tiafoe to Puerto Rico on March 2nd,” said Mónica Puig. “These two phenomenal athletes—both on and off the court—are going to give the fans an unforgettable match. I want to thank VRDG Entertainment for continuing to bring world-class events like this to our Island. Beyond the excitement, it’s an opportunity to project Puerto Rico onto the global stage while delivering a positive local economic impact.”

“Battle of Legends” has solidified itself as one of Puerto Rico’s signature sporting events. The previous edition, featuring Venus Williams vs. Mónica Puig, was a resounding success, Sold-Out the Coliseo de Puerto Rico with over 15,000 fans and generating international media attention. This year’s edition, starring Carlos Alcaraz, the current world No. 1, and Frances Tiafoe, one of the brightest stars in American tennis, promises to exceed expectations and become a must-see event for sports and entertainment fans.

The match will also be broadcast internationally on Tennis Channel, allowing tennis fans worldwide to enjoy the excitement. Likewise, numerous private sector companies in Puerto Rico, along with organizations and local media, have joined the event to promote sports and development in Puerto Rico.

Organizers expect 1,500 visitors from the Caribbean and Central America to attend the event, marking the first time Carlos Alcaraz, who has a global following of over 10 million fans, will compete in this region.

Tickets will go on sale starting Friday, December 20, at 10:00 a.m. via Ticketera.com or at the Coliseo de Puerto Rico box office.

VRDG Entertainment specializes in large-scale sports and entertainment events across Latin America and and Europe, featuring the world’s top athletes, artists, and leagues.

Grupo VRDG is a diversified investment and business group operating across finance, infrastructure, agriculture, and entertainment in Puerto Rico, Latin America, and the United States.

Event Details:

Battle of Legends: Carlos Alcaraz vs. Frances Tiafoe

Sunday, March 2, 2025

Coliseo de Puerto Rico, San Juan

6:00PM

