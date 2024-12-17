Holiday DUI Prevention and Enforcement Campaign Information

If you drink, don’t drive. Stay on the Nice List this holiday season and plan a sober ride.

Increased DUI enforcement is happening now and throughout the winter holidays. DPS and WCF Insurance have partnered to ensure everyone gets home safely this holiday season. Click the images below to access your WCF-sponsored $10 Uber voucher.

“Alcohol, prescription drugs, marijuana, or any combination of impairing substances can affect your safe decision-making and driving ability. Buzzed driving is drunk driving,” said Major Jeff Nigbur with the Utah Highway Patrol. “Significant law enforcement efforts will occur throughout the state throughout the holiday season to deter and detect impaired drivers. Additional enforcement shifts are funded by federal grants through the Utah Highway Safety Office. Learn more at drivesober.utah.gov. The high-visibility enforcement and DUI safety messages will run on outdoor billboards, and paid ads in English and Spanish in local bars and restaurants, and on Facebook, Instagram, and Google.

Impaired Driving Facts:

Alcohol-related crashes are 13.6 times more likely to result in a fatality than all other types of crashes

The average BAC for alcohol-related DUI arrests in Utah is 0.15 (three times the legal limit)

Alcohol-related fatalities accounted for 16.7% of all traffic fatalities from 2019 to 2023

In 2023 (SFY), there were 11,246 DUI arrests in Utah; that’s an average of 31 arrests per day

The Utah Department of Public Safety encourages everyone to take the following safety precautions:

If you drink, don’t drive – Impairment starts with the first drink

Never let a friend drive impaired. Arrange a safe and sober way for them to get home

Any impairing substance could lead to a DUI. Medications, drugs, or any combination with alcohol can significantly affect your judgment and driving ability.

Designate a sober driver in your group before going out

If you see an impaired driver on the road, call 911

Always drive buckled; it’s your best defense against impaired drivers

Enforcement Efforts

A DUI can quickly turn your celebrations into a moment of distress and regret. Law enforcement has zero tolerance for those driving under any type of impairment. If you plan to drink during your holiday party, plan a sober ride.

Law enforcement will be working extra DUI shifts, actively patrolling for impaired drivers throughout the holiday season.

Over 240 extra DUI shifts are being worked by Utah 30 law enforcement agencies statewide throughout the holiday season. This high-visibility enforcement and media campaign is in addition to enforcement already happening on the roads. We’re notifying the public in advance about the increased DUI enforcement statewide, hoping to prevent people from choosing to drive after consuming alcohol or taking impairing drugs.

Consequences Of A DUI

Impaired Driving Statistics

In 2023 (SFY), there were 11,246 DUI arrests in Utah; that’s an average of 31 arrests per day. (2022 data shows 10,412 DUI arrests)

Last year (2022), 174 individuals died on Utah roads due to an impaired driver. (drug and alcohol-related) (2021 showed 157 drug and alcohol-related fatalities)

Of the 265 fatalities that have already occurred in 2023, 96 involved a drug or alcohol-related (positive) driver. (as of 12/13/22)

In 2022, there were 69 alcohol-related fatalities on Utah roads (2021 showed 61)

Alcohol-related fatalities accounted for 15% of all traffic fatalities from 2017 to 2021.

Utah crash data from 2017-2021 shows that alcohol-related driver crashes are 11.9 times more likely to be fatal than other crashes.

0.05 BAC Limit Law

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, a driver with a .05 BAC is twice as likely to be involved in a crash than a driver with no alcohol in their system.

The primary goal of the BAC change in Utah is to separate the activity of drinking from the activity of driving a vehicle, thus saving lives on Utah roadways. Simply put, “If You Drink, Don’t Drive.”Law enforcement officers continue to make stops and arrests based on observed signs of impairment. By focusing on impairment instead of the BAC level, officers will be able to identify and arrest both alcohol-impaired and drug-impaired drivers on Utah roadways.

Responsible Behavior

BEING A RESPONSIBLE DRIVER IS SIMPLE: IF YOU ARE DRINKING, DO NOT DRIVE.

(Source: https://www.nhtsa.gov/risky-driving/drunk-driving)

Plan your safe ride home before you start the party, choose a non-drinking friend as a designated driver.

If someone you know has been drinking, do not let that person get behind the wheel. Take their keys and help them arrange a sober ride home.

If you drink, do not drive for any reason. Call a taxi, a ride-hailing service, or a sober friend.

If you’re hosting a party where alcohol will be served, make sure all guests leave with a sober driver.

Always wear your seat belt — it’s your best defense against impaired drivers.

If you see an impaired driver on the road, call 911. Some of the signs of impaired driving are:

(Source: NHTSA DWI Detection Guide)

Drifting during a turn or curve

Inattentiveness to surroundings

Swerving or weaving across lanes

Stopping too far, too short, too jerky, and having a slow response at traffic signals

Driving without headlights on at night

Varying speed or driving too slow (approximately 10+ mph under the speed limit)

For more information about Drive Sober programs, please contact:

Lynda Hansen, Impaired Driving Program Manager

385-290-5305

[email protected]

Media Contact:

Jason Mettmann, Communications Manager

801-664-7899

[email protected]