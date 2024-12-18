Parkopedia & MINI bring joy to EV drivers: World’s first circular in-car OLED display showcases the best EV data

Parkopedia and MINI Press Release Image 1 Parkopedia and MINI Press Release Image 2 Parkopedia and MINI Press Release Image 3

MINI’s circular OLED display integrates Parkopedia’s EV charging data, enabling drivers to locate and access charging stations directly from their vehicle.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 18, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Latest MINI media system best showcases the new streamlined EV charging experienceUnique circular screen makes the typically challenging charging process enjoyable for MINI drivers thanks to integration with ParkopediaSystem makes it easy to find and verify desired charging sessions from within the vehicle18 December 2024 - London, UK / Munich, GermanyMINI’s latest circular media system as part of their fresh new design language, provides an EV charging experience that delights drivers by seamlessly integrating Parkopedia’s award-winning EV charging data into the vehicle, making the charging process a more positive and enjoyable experience. This enables drivers across the USA, Europe and Asia* to easily locate EV charging from the comfort of their cars, addressing one of the main pain points of owning an electric vehicle.EV charging data plays a central role in the latest generation of electric MINIs, which feature the automotive world’s first circular in-car OLED screen. The new models feature a high-resolution 240mm screen, which offers strong clarity and next-level digital technology, while retaining the iconic MINI design of a circular central dial. The lower part of the screen is dedicated to important functions including navigation, which can be accessed at any time, improving usability.OLED screen central to minimalist interiorAs part of true driver convenience, the MINI OLED screen sits at the heart of the cabin, providing all core vehicle data, navigation, connected services, media and climate controls. The ‘ambience’ of the car can now be tailored to the driver’s personal preferences through distinct new MINI Experience Modes, which enable the driver to personalise the displays and driving experienceThe central OLED display contributes to a clean and uncluttered interior layout that reduces distractions, enabling the driver to focus on the driving experience, with the car’s interior having a minimalist, digital, immersive and warm feel. Helping to make the system as usable as possible, MINI has made sure that all vehicle functions are operable through either touch or voice controls, with the display being moved nearer to the driver to ensure easy reach.This innovative in-car technology is available across a broad range of global markets, including the USA, Europe and Asia. MINI Navigation features 3D visualisation and augmented reality displays as well as providing information on free parking spaces, with integrated in-car payment functionality, to further improve the driver experience.Charging still a significant concern for many EV driversCharging is often seen as troublesome and tedious by EV drivers, with more than 90% of EV drivers being anxious about charging, according to the latest Parkopedia Global Driver Survey, with 44% having run out of charge before. The new circular OLED screen and seamless functionality aim to make charging a pleasing experience - a standout value-added feature for MINI drivers.OLED screens are thinner and offer greater colour and contrast than LED equivalents, providing a more punchy image and greater clarity on the move. Integration of connected car services from Parkopedia offers added value to MINI drivers through parking and charging data and seamless in-car payments. This enables drivers of the latest generation of MINI models to search for parking and charging effortlessly from within the vehicle, navigate to these locations and pay for parking directly through the vehicle.Drivers want in-car connected services functionalityThis functionality successfully addresses the growing demand for more sophisticated in-car services, with 60% of drivers wanting in-car payments for services such as parking, charging, fuel and tolls, according to the latest Parkopedia Global Driver Survey. EV charging is highly valued by drivers, with 56% of global motorists wanting this feature, including 74% of current EV drivers.More than half of drivers who would consider an EV consider finding charging away from home a concern and therefore having in-car features that simplify the process of both finding and paying for charging should help to encourage drivers to choose cars with these features. Brands that execute these features well also stand to benefit from increased customer loyalty compared with those that leave their drivers to find charging without assistance.Julian Kisch, Corporate and Governmental Affairs Spokesperson MINI, said: “Not only does this service simplify the process of locating EV chargers, but it makes the whole charging experience more in tune with MINI’s brand values. The circular OLED media system provides a uniquely fun experience while being able to seamlessly access charging data directly from the vehicle takes the stress out of charging for MINI drivers.”Highlighting the value of this service, Markus Dohl, VP of Sales Europe at Parkopedia, added: “MINI’s new circular media system provides a distinct, customisable driving experience and the addition of Parkopedia’s high-quality and extensive charging data charmingly displayed on their unique circular OLED screen, addresses one of the main concerns raised by EV drivers - finding and navigating to EV chargers to alleviate charging anxiety, potentially even with a smile. This is a big selling point for a distinctive brand such as MINI where a significant amount of the vehicle range is now electric.”Notes to Editors* EV charging service may differ depending on region and vehicle modelENDSAbout ParkopediaParkopedia is the leading connected car services provider used by automakers, organisations and millions of drivers around the world. Parkopedia helps drivers find and pay for parking, EV charging, fuel and tolls across 90 countries. Parkopedia is also developing highly detailed indoor maps and corresponding algorithms to help drivers and self-driving vehicles navigate to available parking spaces and EV chargers. Visit business.parkopedia.com for more information.About MINIWith its four brands BMW, MINI, Rolls-Royce and BMW Motorrad, the BMW Group is the world’s leading premium manufacturer of automobiles and motorcycles and also provides premium financial and mobility services. The BMW Group production network comprises over 30 production sites worldwide; the company has a global sales network in more than 140 countries.Parkopedia Global Media ContactAdam CallandMarketing DirectorT: +44(0)7838219129E: adam.calland@parkopedia.comMINI Media ContactJulian KischCorporate and Governmental Affairs Spokesperson MINIT: +49-151-601-38072E: Jens.Lemon@bmwgroup.com

