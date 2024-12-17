Understanding water modelling capacity and use in Asia and the Pacific region

Analysis of the extent of water modelling capacities in the Asia and Pacific region is essential to effectively target activities and investments that support countries in improving their water management policy and practice.

In this context, the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), in partnership with the Stockholm Environment Institute, carried out detailed capacity assessments in seven countries in the Asia-Pacific region based on highest score for climate related-disasters in 2019: Bangladesh, Fiji, Indonesia, Myanmar, Nepal, Thailand and Viet Nam. The main objective of the assessments was to better understand water modelling capacities, and the extent to which modelling is used in policy development and implementation.