Become part of Stockholm Environment Institute (SEI), an international non-profit research institute tackling global environment and sustainable development challenges. SEI empowers partners through cutting-edge research, knowledge, tools and capacity building. You will join a world-leading organization with around 140 employees at its activity-based HQ in Stockholm and 200 more across seven global centres. Together, we engage with policy, practice and development action for a sustainable, prosperous future for all.

The role

The Energy and Industrial Transitions (EIT) team at SEI HQ seeks a Research Fellow with a broad interest and strong analytical skills in energy systems and energy transitions across sectors. Research Fellows leads and contributes to research projects, take initiative to form new collaborations and nurture networks both internally and externally, and are comfortable working with a variety of outputs and strategies to achieve impact.

The successful applicant is well-versed in both quantitative and qualitative methods and can adapt to research that explores the challenges and opportunities of transitons to electrification, digitalization, artificial intelligence (AI) and automation. bring to stakeholders in the energy and transport sector. This includes an interest in research on policymaking and processes enable more just transitions in Sweden and internationally.

A good understanding of the Swedish policy landscape and key stakeholders is required. The applicant is expected to build on existing networks, lead fundraising efforts and apply to calls from Swedish research funders, contribute to diversifying SEI’s funding streams.

Key duties and responsibilities include:

Conduct and lead research on sustainability challenges related to energy transitions, in line with SEI’s strategy.

Publish research in international, peer-reviewed scientific journals and SEI reports.

Contribute to and lead efforts to secure project funding from a variety of Swedish and international sources.

Collaborate with the communications team to engage policymakers and other target audiences

Who you are

We are looking for a candidate with a PhD degree and several years work experience, with a research track record in energy production or use. This may include work in transport, electricity, heating or industry sectors. The EIT team is interdisciplinary, combining both quantitative and qualitative methods and conducts both academic and applied research, often in collaboration with stakeholders. The preferred applicant has experience with a variety of methods and approaches. You are comfortable working both independently and as part of a team in a dynamic, and cross-cultural institute. You value respect for colleagues and actively foster a supportive, collaborative and enjoyable working environment.

Experience working with stakeholders outside of academia is required. This may include conducted in close collaboration with non-academic partners and stakeholders, or work experience from independent research institutes, consultancy, the private sector or public authorities. Experience in managing or coordinating projects involving multiple stakeholders, – such as budget management, financial reporting, team leadership and maintaining funder and consortium relations – is considered an asset.

Formal qualifications and knowledge:

PhD degree in a relevant field with strong analytical capabilities and professional

Documented interest in a range of energy topics or energy transition methodologies.

Proven ability to publish research in peer-reviewed international journals.

Excellent oral and written communication skills in English and Swedish, for both technical and public audiences.

Experience of successful fundraising from Swedish or international funding structures and stakeholders. Documented successful fundraising is also advantageous.

Desirable skills and experiences:

Experience working in and managing international, multi-disciplinary research teams.

Skills in quantitative energy system models, statistics, data science, or scientific programming tools like R or Matlab.

Interest in and capacity to support colleagues in their professional development process, both as individuals and as a team.

Demonstrated ability to co-produce knowledge for a various outputs and impact pathways.

Our offer

At SEI HQ we offer a stimulating position in an international environment. You will be part of a leading, multinational, multidisciplinary, and multilingual team of experts in an organization where the well-being and development of our employees is of high priority. We value diversity and creativity at the core of what we do and we welcome applicants from diverse backgrounds to apply. Our ambition is to provide a safe, professional, and creative workspace for all.

An employment with SEI HQ includes:

Collective agreement including occupational pension and many other collectively agreed benefits.

An annual healthcare contribution and additional benefits connected to promoting our employee’s wellbeing such as yearly health check-ups.

Opportunities for professional growth and development.

Flexible working hours, 37.5-hour workweek and a generous amount of vacation days.

Being part of tackling environmental and development challenges developing solutions for a sustainable future for all.

Note: Applicants must reside in Sweden, preferably Stockholm, as remote work from other countries is not possible.