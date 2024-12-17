ORANGE BIOMED PIONEERS MICRO-ELECTRO-MECHANICAL APPLICATION TO COLLABORATE WITH INNOVATORS AT CES 2025

Demo the Revolutionary Microfluidic Home-based A1C Testing Kit, a Breakthrough Technology Application Recognized by Industry Leaders

By collaborating with other innovators shaping the future of healthcare, we aim to stay close to patients, shifting from lab-centered to patient-centered care to improve health outcomes.” — Yeaseul Park, Orange Biomed CEO and Co-Founder

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Orange Biomed —the inventor of the first microfluidic A1C testing device—has announced their exhibition at CES 2025 where they aim to collaborate with other health tech innovators to solve major patient challenges. Attendees are invited to experience OBM rapid A1c firsthand at Eureka Park from January 7th-10th, 2025. This discovery has received recent industry recognition for its revolutionary approach to making diabetes management more accurate, accessible, and affordable.A trailblazer in chronic disease monitoring, the company focuses on discovering solutions with fellow innovators to solve gaps in lab testing and advance the future of healthcare. “Despite advancements in digital health platforms, the reliance on lab-centered diagnostic systems has revealed limitations in telemedicine due to the lack of appropriate POC devices for remote patient monitoring. Orange Biomed has developed a revolutionary microfluidic-based solution for A1C testing, the type of testing that has not seen major improvement since its invention,” shared Dr. Unghyeon Ko, Orange Biomed President and Co-Founder.OBM rapid A1c is designed to provide a convenient and accurate way to monitor A1C levels from the comfort of patients’ homes or at the doctor’s office by using a microfluidic-technology application to analyze physical properties of red blood cells within 5 minutes, achieving lab-level accuracy with a minimal blood sample drawn from the finger.“By collaborating with other innovators shaping the future of healthcare, we aim to stay close to patients, shifting from lab-centered to patient-centered care to improve health outcomes,” added Yeaseul Park, Orange Biomed CEO and Co-Founder.The unique abilities of OBM rapid A1c were recognized by the industry and selected to demonstrate at the 2024 annual Diabetes Technology Meeting in Burlingame, California, and also received the KHF Innovation Award at Korea’s largest annual medical device conference, K-HOSPITAL (KHF) 2024 hosted by the Korean Hospital Association.Orange Biomed invites attendees to experience the future of home-based testing with OBM rapid A1c and how this applies to micro-electro-mechanical application innovations in healthcare. Connect with Orange Biomed’s experts at booth #63432-82.Email shannon@orangebiomed.com to schedule a meeting before the show.

