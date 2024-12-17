Tourism on Tourism Summer Campaign Roadshows

Tourism Summer Campaign Roadshows

#GimmeSummer - As South Africa’s summer holiday season peaks and visitors venture out to explore our diverse travel offerings, Minister of Tourism Patricia de Lille and Deputy Minister Maggie Sotyu will visit various tourism destinations as part of the Summer Campaign roadshows to encourage visitors to explore the country responsibly.

It’s time for fun in the sun, adventure and a Shot’Left with friends and family. The roadshow is part of the greater objectives of the Tourism Sector Masterplan to promote tourist attractions and hidden gems in all our provinces. It will feature engagements with industry players and visitors at tourism attractions, as well as safety and clean-up activations.

Summer Campaign Roadshow details:

City of eThekwini Roadshow Durban (KZN)

Date: Wednesday, 18 December 2024

Time: 09h00 for 09h30

Venue: Southern Sun Elangeni Hotel, 63 Snell Parade, North Beach Durban

Activities:

• Hotel Staff Engagement

- Venue: Southern Sun Elangeni Hotel

- Time: 09h30 – 10h00

• Beachfront Clean-Up

- Venue: Southern Sun Elangeni Hotel

- Time: 10h00 – 10h30

• Walk with Tourism Monitors

- Venue: Golden Mile (Marine Parade)

- Time: 11h15 – 12h30

• uShaka Marine Activation

- Venue: uShaka Marine world

- Time: 13h00 – 15h00

City of Johannesburg Roadshow – (GP)

Date: Thursday, 19 December 2024

Time: 09h30 for 10h00

Venue: Apartheid Museum – Northern Parkway & Gold Reef Rd – Johannesburg

Activities:

• Youth in Tourism engagement

- Venue: Apartheid Museum

- Time: 10h00 – 10h30

• Soweto Chefs Academy visit

- Venue: Cnr Union & Klip Valley Rd, Soweto

- Time: 11h00 – 12h00

• Walk with Tourism Monitors

- Venue: Vilakazi Street - Soweto

- Time: 12h30 – 13h30

• Just Badela Activation

- Venue: 00546 Mtipa St, Soweto

- Time: 13h30 – 15h00

• Soweto Towers Activation

- Venue: Chris Hani Rd, Klipspruit Soweto

- Time: 15h30 – 16h00

The Tourism Ministerial delegation will be joined by the executives of the KwaZulu Natal and Gauteng Provinces, SA Tourism and sector partners to encourage domestic and international visitors to #DoTourismResponsibly this summer.

Media Queries: Ms. Natasha Rockman – nrockman@tourism.gov.za

Media RSVP: Ms. Sindi Zwane – Szwane@tourism.gov.za or C:082 267 4665 (Call/WhatsApp)

