Nortrh West Agriculture and Rural Development on Taung diplomas in irrigation agriculture

A total of thirty-three (33) students officially received Diplomas in Agriculture, specializing in Irrigation, during a prestigious graduation ceremony held today at Taung Agricultural College (TAC). The winter graduation marked a proud milestone for both the institution and the North West Province, celebrating 14 female and 19 male graduates.

This cohort now enters the agricultural sector equipped with both theoretical and practical expertise to make meaningful contributions to sustainable farming, particularly in water-scarce regions where irrigation knowledge is increasingly vital.

Taung Agricultural College holds the distinction of being the only institution in South Africa that offers a diploma specifically focused on Irrigation in Agriculture. This positions the College as a national leader in producing skilled professionals aligned with the country’s development priorities and climate adaptation efforts.

Delivering the keynote address, MEC for Agriculture and Rural Development in the North West Province, Madoda Sambatha, commended the graduates for their determination and urged them to become agents of transformation in the sector.

“Today, we are not just celebrating academic achievement, we are honouring the future leaders of agriculture. You have been trained at a one-of-a-kind institution. Go out there, help feed our people, protect our natural resources, and strengthen our rural economy,” said MEC Sambatha.

MEC Sambatha also praised the College’s commitment to youth development and innovation in critical areas such as irrigation, adding that the Department would continue supporting institutional growth. “Starting this financial year, both Taung and Potchefstroom Colleges will establish business development units. These units will help the colleges play a more active role in the agricultural sector. We are also setting up production sites at the colleges, because unlike universities, agricultural training requires extensive practical work, Taung Agricultural College will lead in this regard,” said MEC Sambatha.

Among the proud graduates was Mapule Mathobela, from Choseng village in Taung, who shared her emotional journey to graduation.

“Honestly, it still feels surreal. These past three years were tough, long days in the field, difficult exams, and moments of doubt. But today, I know it was all worth it. This diploma belongs not only to me, but to my family, my community, and every young girl who thinks agriculture is not for her. Taung Agricultural College has changed my outlook on life. I’m ready to be part of the change,” Mathobela said.

Kitso Maseo, from Lokaleng village, echoed similar sentiments. He expressed gratitude to his parents for their sacrifices and stressed the importance of perseverance. “No matter how difficult the journey was, I pushed through. I do not want to work for anyone. I am already working on establishing my agricultural enterprise, using everything I have learned here,” said the twenty-two-year-old Maseo.

Professor Sylvester Mpandeli of the Water Research Commission, the event’s guest speaker, inspired graduates to become change makers. “Congratulations to you all, this is a moment to be truly proud of. You now have the opportunity to make a real impact on the challenges facing our country. The future is in your hands,” said Professor Mpandeli. He went on to announce that the Water Research Commission and its strategic partners will collaborate with Taung Agricultural College to further strengthen its training, research, and development capacity.

As the only college in South Africa offering a diploma dedicated to irrigation, TAC continues to attract students from across provinces and remains a beacon of excellence in agricultural education in the North West and beyond.

