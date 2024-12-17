MEC Isaac Sileku appeals for greater responsibility as festive season road incidents claim lives in Western Cape

MEC Isaac Sileku appeals for greater responsibility as festive season road incidents claim lives in the Western Cape

Western Cape MEC of Mobility, Isaac Sileku, has expressed grave concern over the alarming number of road accidents and fatalities reported over the past long weekend, 13 to 16 December 2024. Preliminary statistics reveal a staggering 22 crashes, resulting in 24 fatalities and numerous injuries. Of these, 7 pedestrians tragically lost their lives, highlighting the ongoing vulnerability of pedestrians on our roads.

While enforcement and road safety campaigns launched in late November have led to some improvement in compliance with traffic laws, the loss of lives remains unacceptably high. “These tragedies not only leave families heartbroken but also have a lasting social and economic impact on our communities,” MEC Sileku stated.

The Western Cape is the only province to provide a 24/7 traffic officer service across all districts. Traffic visibility, combined with targeted safety education for road users and predictive technology, is key to reducing injuries and fatalities. MEC Sileku emphasised, however, that the government’s efforts alone are not enough. “We need every resident in the province to work with us in creating safer roads.”

Through rigorous operations conducted at high-traffic areas across the province this past weekend:

23 864 vehicles were stopped at roadblocks.

10 495 fines were issued for offences including speeding, driving under the influence, and driving an unroadworthy vehicle.

26 vehicles were impounded due to failing roadworthiness checks.

Despite these efforts, challenges such as impaired driving, unlicensed drivers, and pedestrian non-compliance continue to threaten road safety. MEC Sileku called these behaviors avoidable, saying, “most of these accidents are caused by human behaviour and could have been easily prevented.”

MEC Sileku urged all road users to take greater responsibility:

Drivers should adhere to speed limits, avoid driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, and ensure that they and their passengers wear seatbelts.

Pedestrians must use designated crossings and bridges, if not possible ensure that you use a crossing where you are visible, particularly at night.

Parents and caregivers must ensure that children are transported safely using appropriate restraints at all times.

As we approach the peak of the festive season, it is critical for all of us to reflect on how our choices impact others on the road. By prioritising safety, we can significantly reduce the number of preventable road deaths.

“Let us all commit to practicing safer road-use behaviour. Together, we can create a culture of accountability and care that prioritises and protects the sanctity of human life. The Western Cape Government will continue its efforts to safeguard our roads. I urge every citizen to join us in this mission,” concluded MEC Sileku.

