Cultural Affairs Bureau announces selection results of the programme “Commissioning Performing Arts Productions”

MACAU, December 17 - In order to promote the development of Macao into a “City of Performing Arts”, create performance opportunities for local performing arts industries, highlight Macao’s role as the “One Base” platform for cultural exchanges, and enhance the image of a “Cultural Macao”, the Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC, from its Portuguese acronym) launched a new round of the programme “Commissioning Performing Arts Productions” this year, calling for proposals of local commissioned productions. Six works were selected in this programme and their commissioned productions are expected to premiere between 2025 and 2026.

A total of 35 proposals were received during the submission period from June to September this year. After two rounds of assessment, six works were selected, including the dance work by Lam Dance Theatre, the musical by Stage Evolution Production Ltd., the baby theatre play by Miracle Lab Cultural and Creative Company Limited, the theatre play by PO Art Studio, a revival of the children’s theatre play by Rolling Puppet Alternative Theatre, and the theatre play by the Dirks Theatre Arts Association.

The six proposals will be granted the production costs to materialise creative ideas on stage and will premiere between 2025 and 2026. IC will also facilitate their subsequent development after their premieres and seek resources for them to be restaged, thus fostering the development of Macao’s performing arts and cultural industries.

For more information on the project, please visit IC’s website at www.icm.gov.mo.