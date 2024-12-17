UM students win first prize in global AI competition

MACAU, December 17 - A team of students from the Faculty of Science and Technology (FST) of the University of Macau (UM) participated in the 2024 Tencent AI Arena Global Open Competition and won the first prize in the international final of the Intelligent Agent Gaming Algorithm Track. The team received a prize of RMB 100,000. The competition attracted over 2,000 teams from nearly 390 universities across 18 countries and regions, including the UK, Japan, Germany, the US, and Singapore.

In recent years, FST has achieved remarkable results in both AI research and education. In addition to attaching importance on teaching basic theories, the faculty has enhanced the curriculum to strengthen students’ practical skills. Tencent has supported these efforts by providing free computational resources and access to its reinforcement learning training platform, helping students improve their skills through hands-on experience. In addition, FST launched a master’s programme in artificial intelligence last year and plans to further develop AI disciplines at UM’s campus in the Guangdong-Macao In-Depth Cooperation Zone in Hengqin. The award not only recognises UM’s efforts in AI education and research, but also highlights FST’s efforts in cultivating high-tech talent with international competitiveness. Looking forward, the faculty will continue to enhance research and teaching in AI to cultivate more innovative and skilled professionals for society.

The competition featured five tracks: Intelligent Agent Gaming Algorithm Track, AI Chip Operator Development Track, Intelligent Traffic Signal Scheduling Track, AIPC High Performance Gaming Track, and Mobile AI Model Lightweight Deployment Track. These tracks provided a platform for students from various research fields to showcase their skills and explore cutting-edge technologies. Under the guidance of Wang Ye, assistant professor in the Department of Computer and Information Science of FST, the UM team—formed by Leong Ka Hou, Si Jianing, Li Haolong, Leandro Schlosser Acosta, and Huang Zhongyu—won the competition, marking a significant breakthrough for UM students in AI competitions.

The competition was jointly organised by the Sichuan Provincial Department of Education, Chongqing Municipal Education Commission, Sichuan Provincial Department of Science and Technology, and Chongqing Science and Technology Bureau, and was co-hosted by Sichuan University, Talent Work Leading Group Office of the CPC Chengdu Municipal Committee, and Tencent. It was held on the Tencent AI Arena Open Research Platform. Themed ‘From Games to Reality’, the competition aimed to foster the cultivation of AI professionals in higher education institutions, deepen industry-academia collaboration, and promote the development of AI research and application.