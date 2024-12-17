Jatheon Celebrates 20 Years of Innovation in Data Archiving

This month, Jatheon Technologies is proud to celebrate 20 years of delivering cutting-edge data archiving solutions to organizations worldwide.

TORNTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, December 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- From the humble beginnings using packet sniffing on its first appliance in 2004 to the AI-powered, AWS-based cloud solution today, Jatheon has revolutionized the way organizations handle electronic communication. Every step of the way, Jatheon has continued to set the standard for innovation in the archiving space.

Jatheon is consistently rated the best archiving product on Gartner Peer Insights, G2 and Capterra, reflecting strong customer loyalty and satisfaction. The company has been recognized in the Radicati Market Quadrant for Information Archiving for eight consecutive years and is currently listed in the Trail Blazer category. Jatheon is also included in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Information Archiving.

Jatheon continues to innovate with a roadmap that will deliver massive advancements in 2025, including more AI-powered features around ediscovery and supervision. The company is also planning to further improve user experience, add a new iMessage archiving connector to enhance the mobile IM offering, as well as two enterprise communication connectors including Slack, to capture a broader range of content. Other things on the roadmap include expanded integration options to meet large enterprise needs, and exciting new global partnerships to extend the platform’s capabilities. Jatheon can automatically migrate communication data from 25 data sources, with more planned for next year.

“As we celebrate this remarkable milestone, we’re reminded of the trust our clients have placed in us over the past two decades,” said Marko Dinic, CEO of Jatheon. “From our first email archiving appliance to our state-of-the-art Jatheon Cloud platform, Jatheon’s mission has always been to empower organizations with reliable, secure, and intuitive archiving technology. The future holds an even greater promise, with AI giving us unlimited enhancement possibilities across all our features. We’re excited to continue leading the way in the archiving domain.”

ABOUT JATHEON

Since 2004, Jatheon has relentlessly focused on delivering all-in-one data archiving solutions that support the widest array of use cases, communication channels, and deployment options. Our solutions mitigate risk, save costs, and improve visibility with advanced data retention, search, ediscovery, and supervision capabilities, all backed by world-class support. With analyst validation from Gartner®, Radicati, and InfoTech, Jatheon achieves 100% customer retention and is consistently ranked among the highest recommended archive solutions on the market.



Jatheon is headquartered in Toronto, Canada and serves clients worldwide through a wide network of global business partners. For more information, please visit www.jatheon.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.