Energy-Based Aesthetic Devices Market to Register Incremental Growth at a CAGR of ~5.60% by 2030 | DelveInsight
Energy-Based Aesthetic Devices Market
LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Energy-Based Aesthetic Devices Market was valued at USD 3.36 billion in 2023, growing at a CAGR of 8.93% during the forecast period from 2024 to 2030, to reach USD 5.60 billion by 2030. The energy-based aesthetic devices market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing instances of surgical and non-surgical aesthetic procedures, rising efforts by key players to develop and launch new and innovative products coupled with the preference for minimally invasive procedures that are acting as major factors contributing to the overall growth of the energy-based aesthetic devices market during the forecast period from 2024 to 2030.
Key Takeaways from the Energy-Based Aesthetic Devices Market Report
• In June 2024, Lumenis Be. Ltd., a top company in energy-based medical devices for aesthetic and eye care, introduced its revolutionary laser system aimed at treating hair loss. Recently approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), FoLix is now the first and only fractional laser solution in the United States offering a safe, effective, and natural treatment for hair loss in both women and men.
• In May 2024, Sofwave Medical Ltd., a prominent leader in energy-based, non-invasive aesthetic devices, announced the US launch of Pure Impact. This new device featured PlyoPulse EMS (""electromagnetic stimulation"") technology and has received FDA clearance. Pure Impact is set to transform muscle toning and redefine aesthetic treatments in the United States.
• In March 2024, Lumenis Be, Ltd., a global leader in energy-based solutions for the Aesthetic and Vision markets, launched its Facial Muscle Stimulation treatment in Canada. The innovative triLift, featuring Dynamic Muscle Stimulation technology (DMSt™), was awarded a Medical Device License (MDL) by Health Canada, following its successful launch in the U.S.
• As per DelveInsight estimates, North America is anticipated to dominate the Global Energy-Based Aesthetic Devices Market during the forecast period.
• The leading Energy-Based Aesthetic Devices Companies such as Alma Lasers, Candela Medical, Lumenis, Cutera, Hologic Inc., Sciton Inc., Merz Pharma GmbH & Co.KGaA, Bausch Health Companies Inc., Venus Concept, TRIA BEAUTY, Cynosure Inc., SharpLight Technologies Inc., Lutronic, Fotona, and others.
To read more about the latest highlights related to the Energy-Based Aesthetic Devices Market, get a snapshot of the key highlights entailed in the Global Energy-Based Aesthetic Devices Market Report
Energy-Based Aesthetic Devices Overview
Energy-Based Aesthetic Devices (EBADs) are advanced medical devices that use various forms of energy to improve cosmetic and dermatological conditions. These devices target specific layers of the skin, tissues, or hair follicles to enhance appearance, stimulate natural processes, or treat aesthetic concerns. They are widely used in dermatology clinics, plastic surgery centers, and medical spas.
Energy-Based Aesthetic Devices Market Dynamics
According to data from the International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery (2023), the number of surgical and non-surgical aesthetic procedures worldwide was 15,813,353 and it raised to 19,182,141 respectively in 2023. The same source further stated that there was a 5.5% increase in the total number of surgical procedures in 2023, as compared to 2022. In 2022, 14,986,982 aesthetic surgical procedures took place worldwide. The above source further stated that 477,705 facelifts, 290,844 neck lifts, 290,107 brow lifts, 113,206 thigh lifts, 140,158 upper arm lifts, 96,312 lower body lifts, and 63,190 buttock lifts procedures were performed in 2021 across the world.
To know more about why North America is leading the market growth in the Energy-Based Aesthetic Devices Market, get a snapshot of the Energy-Based Aesthetic Devices Market Outlook
Energy-Based Aesthetic Devices Companies
Alma Lasers, Candela Medical, Lumenis, Cutera, Hologic Inc., Sciton Inc., Merz Pharma GmbH & Co.KGaA, Bausch Health Companies Inc., Venus Concept, TRIA BEAUTY, Cynosure Inc., SharpLight Technologies Inc., Lutronic, Fotona, and others.
Energy-Based Aesthetic Devices Market Segment Analysis
Energy-Based Aesthetic Devices Market by Technology (Laser-Based Technology, Light-Based Technology [Dynamic Pulse Control Technology and Intense Pulsed Light (IPL) Technology], and Energy-Base Technology [Radiofrequency Technology, Ultrasound Technology, Suction based Technology, and Others]), Product (Laser Resurfacing Devices [Ablative laser resurfacing Devices, Fractional Non-ablative laser resurfacing devices, and Diode laser resurfacing devices], and Body-Contouring Devices [Liposuction Devices, Fat Reduction devices, Cellulite Reduction Devices, and Non-Surgical Skin Tightening Devices]), Application (Hair Removal, Skin Rejuvenation, Skin Resurfacing, Skin Tightening, and Others), End-User (Hospitals, Dermatology Clinics, and Others), and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World).
Energy-Based Aesthetic Devices Market Drivers
The energy-based aesthetic devices market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing instances of surgical and non-surgical aesthetic procedures, rising efforts by key players to develop and launch new and innovative products coupled with a preference for minimally invasive procedures that are acting as major factors that are contributing to the overall growth of the energy-based aesthetic devices market during the forecast period from 2024 to 2030.
Get a sneak peek at the Energy-Based Aesthetic Devices Market Dynamics @ Energy-Based Aesthetic Devices Market Dynamics Analysis
Scope of the Energy-Based Aesthetic Devices Market Report
• Coverage- Global
• Energy-Based Aesthetic Devices Companies- Alma Lasers, Candela Medical, Lumenis, Cutera, Hologic Inc., Sciton Inc., Merz Pharma GmbH & Co.KGaA, Bausch Health Companies Inc., Venus Concept, TRIA BEAUTY, Cynosure Inc., SharpLight Technologies Inc., Lutronic, Fotona, and others.
• Energy-Based Aesthetic Devices Market Porter's Five Forces Analysis, Product Profiles, Case Studies, KOL's Views, Analyst's View
• Energy-Based Aesthetic Devices Competitive Landscape, Regulatory Analysis, Key Factor Analysis, Market Assessment
Which MedTech key players in the Energy-Based Aesthetic Devices Market are set to emerge as the trendsetter explore @ Energy-Based Aesthetic Devices Companies- https://www.delveinsight.com/sample-request/energy-based-aesthetic-devices-market?utm_source=einpresswire&utm_medium=pressrelease&utm_campaign=ypr
Table of Content
1. Energy-Based Aesthetic Devices Market Report Introduction
2. Energy-Based Aesthetic Devices Market Executive Summary
3. Competitive Landscape
4. Regulatory Analysis
5. Energy-Based Aesthetic Devices Market Key Factors Analysis
6. Energy-Based Aesthetic Devices Market Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
7. Energy-Based Aesthetic Devices Market Assessment
8. Energy-Based Aesthetic Devices Market Company and Product Profiles
9. KOL Views
10. Project Approach
11. About DelveInsight
12. Disclaimer & Contact Us
Interested in knowing the Energy-Based Aesthetic Devices Market by 2030? Click to get a snapshot of the Energy-Based Aesthetic Devices Market Trends- https://www.delveinsight.com/sample-request/energy-based-aesthetic-devices-market?utm_source=einpresswire&utm_medium=pressrelease&utm_campaign=ypr
List of the Top Selling Market Research Reports in 2024
Celiac Disease Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/celiac-disease-cd-market
Coronary Stents Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/coronary-stents-market-market
CXCR Inhibitors Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/selective-inhibitor-of-the-cxcr4-chemokine-receptor-market-forecast
Diabetic Gastroparesis Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/gastroparesis-market
Fertility Monitoring Devices Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/fertility-monitoring-devices-fertility-testing-devices-market
Phototherapies for Psoriasis Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/phototherapies-for-psoriasis-market
Pipeline Assessment Services: https://www.delveinsight.com/consulting/pipeline-assessment-services
Ranibizumab Biosimilars Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/ranibizumab-biosimilars-insight
Rhinitis Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/rhinitis-market
Skin Grafting Devices Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/skin-grafting-devices-market
Spinal Implants Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/spinal-implants-market
Surgical Sealant Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/surgical-sealant-and-adhesives-market
Thrombectomy Devices Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/thrombectomy-devices-market
Venous Ulcer Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/venous-leg-ulcer-market
ADHD Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/attention-deficit-hyperactivity-disorder-adhd-market
Bacterial Meningitis Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/meningococcal-meningitis-market
Heart Pump Devices Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/heart-pump-device-market
Meningococcal Meningitis Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/meningococcal-meningitis-market
Percutaneous Arterial Closure Device Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/vascular-closure-devices-market
Pouchitis Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/pouchitis-market
Respiratory Syncytial Virus Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/respiratory-syncytial-virus-rsv-market
Shingles Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/shingles-market
Artificial Disc Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/artificial-disc-market
Avascular Necrosis Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/avascular-necrosis-market
Embolotherapy Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/embolotherapy-market
Orthopedic Power Devices Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/orthopedic-power-devices-market
Perennial Allergic Rhinitis Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/allergic-rhinitis-market
Plaque Psoriasis Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/plaque-psoriasis-market
Psoriasis Vulgaris Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/psoriasis-vulgaris-market
Transcatheter Heart Valve Replacement Devices Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/transcatheter-aortic-valve-replacement-market
UK Healthcare Report: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/uk-healthcare-outlook-report
Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/attention-deficit-hyperactivity-disorder-adhd-market
Brucellosis Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/brucellosis-market
Coronary Angioplasty Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/coronary-stents-market-market
NK Cell Therapy Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/nk-cell-therapy-market
Scoliosis Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/scoliosis-market
Surgical Site Infections Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/surgical-site-infections-ssi-market
Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder ADHD Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/attention-deficit-hyperactivity-disorder-adhd-market
Catheter Stabilization Devices Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/catheter-stabilization-securement-device-market
Diabetic Wound Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/diabetic-foot-ulcers-dfus-market
Dyspepsia Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/functional-dyspepsia-market-share
Indwelling Catheters Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/indwelling-catheters-market
Orthopedic Splints Device Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/orthopedic-splints-market
Sepsis Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/sepsis-market
Overactive Bladder Syndrome Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/overactive-bladder-market
Spinal Trauma Devices Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/spinal-trauma-devices-market-market
Temporomandibular Disorders Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/temporomandibular-disorders-market
Viscosupplementation Devices Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/viscosupplementation-devices-market
Vitreoretinal Surgery Devices Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/vitreoretinal-surgery-devices-market
Advanced Liver Cancer Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/liver-cancer-market
Gene Therapy in CNS Disorder Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/gene-therapy-in-cns-disorder-market
Lice Infestations Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/lice-infestations-market
Plantar Fasciitis Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/plantar-fasciitis-market
Biopsy Devices Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/biopsy-devices-market
Endoscopic Ultrasound Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/endoscopic-ultrasound-market
Healthcare Consulting Solutions: https://www.delveinsight.com/consulting
Pelvic Organ Prolapse Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/pelvic-organ-prolapse-market
Pulmonary Emphysema Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/chronic-obstructive-pulmonary-disease-copd-market
Schistosomiasis Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/schistosomiasis-market
Testicular Neoplasm Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/testicular-neoplasm-market
Tourette Syndrome Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/tourette-syndrome-market
Wound Healing Devices Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/wound-healing-devices-market
Chronic Neuropathic Pain Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/chronic-neuropathic-pain-market
Fabry Disease Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/fabry-disease-market
Transcatheter Treatment Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/transcatheter-treatment-market
SGLT2 Inhibitors Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/sglt2-inhibitors-market
Surgical Lasers Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/surgical-lasers-market
Stem Cell Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/stem-cell-market
Myeloproliferative Neoplasms Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/myeloproliferative-neoplasms-market
Pacemakers Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/pacemakers-market
Urea Cycle Disorders Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/blog/urea-cycle-disorder-market
Varicose Vein Treatment Devices Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/varicose-vein-treatment-devices-market
Bone Growth Stimulator Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/bone-growth-stimulators-market
Intraocular Lens Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/blog/top-companies-in-the-intraocular-lens-market
Lymphoedema Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/lymphedema-market
Somatotropin Deficiency Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/somatotropin-deficiency-market
Skin Neoplasm Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/nonmelanoma-skin-cancer-market
Antibody Drug Conjugate Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/antibody-drug-conjugate-market
Healthcare Competitive Benchmarking: https://www.delveinsight.com/consulting/competitive-benchmarking-services
Surgical Mask & Respirator Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/surgical-mask-respirator-market
Meibomian Gland Dysfunction Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/meibomian-gland-dysfunction-pipeline-insight
Novel Drug Delivery Devices Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/novel-drug-delivery-devices
Total Knee Arthroplasty Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/total-knee-arthroplasty-market
Asperger Syndrome Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/autism-spectrum-disorder-asd-market
Medical Marijuana Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/medical-marijuana-market-insight
Lactose Intolerance Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/lactose-intolerance-market
Microscopy Device Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/sample-request/microscopy-device-market
Yash Bhardwaj
DelveInsight
+91 96502 13330
email us here
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.