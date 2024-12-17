Polyester Fiber Market projected to surpass US$157.375 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 7.51%

The global polyester fiber market is estimated to attain US$157.375 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.51% from US$109.567 billion in 2025.

NOIDA, UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA, December 17, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- As per a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the global polyester fiber market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.51% between 2025 and 2030 to reach an amount of US$157.375 billion by 2030.Fiber polyester is a synthetic fiber produced from chemicals derived from petroleum and is strong, crease-resistant, fast dry, and wear-resistant. It has strength and gives good resistance against wear; it becomes suitable for activewear and outdoor clothing. Moreover, it can withstand a great deal of colorfastness, which makes it particularly beneficial in producing swimwear and sportswear. Polyester-are beneficial as it provides a cheap way of maintenance, and is comprehensive towards possessing many low-cost products. Products which are included in polyester are clothing, home furnishing, ropes, sails, tire cords, and components for the automotive sector.The versatility, cost-effectiveness, and durability of global polyester fiber make it a highly functional fiber and is expected to witness rise in demand in the coming years. This material is cheap and has many applications ranging from clothing to home and industrial products. Wrinkle and abrasion resistance, chemical damage are all characteristics of strength and durability, making it excellent for activewear, outdoor clothing, and industrial use. The growth in the market is due especially at the moment by the rapid changes within end-use industries, especially in the developing economies. Continuing advances in the manufacturing processes of polyesters have brought refinement in terms of quality as well as environmental and performance benefits. This trend is further complemented by growing awareness about sustainable materials, which also plays into the market for recycled polyester from recycling plastic bottles.With the emergence of the global polyester fiber market , many market players are launching products and technologies to attract customers. For instance, in July 2024, a group of seven companies across five countries launched the world’s first ever supply chain for sustainable polyester fibers. The fibers produced would be from renewable and bio-based materials, as well as carbon capture and utilization (CCU*), rather than fossil materials. It consists of Goldwin, SK geocentric, Mitsubishi Corporation, India Glycols, Chiyoda Corporation, Neste and Indorama Ventures.Access sample report or view details: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/global-polyester-fiber-market By grade, the global polyester fiber market is categorized into two types broadly, PET and PCDT. PET polyester is witnessing major growth among all polyester fibers in terms of the markets all over the world. It is largely due to factors including versatility into multiple products such as clothing, textiles , bottles, and packaging with the lowest production cost and better strength, durability, and moisture resistance make it far more competitive with PET as compared to other products for the manufacturers.The global polyester fiber market is segmented by products into filament, staple and others. The polyester staple fiber dominates the market for demand for polyester fibers, as natural fibers with characteristics resembling those of cotton and wool. It finds application in many industries like textiles, like, clothing and home furnishings, and nonwovens, such as, hygiene products, filtration materials, and geotextile.The global polyester fiber market is divided by form into solid and hollow. The solid type is predicted to have a major global market for polyester fiber. They have strong strength, most durables, and processable fibers possible. They are widely used in different sectors like home furniture, automotives, among others. Meanwhile, hollow polyester fiber is a lightweight and thermally insulating with good cushioning and comfort as it is hollow from inside. Such fibers have lower density, retention of heat, and greater comfort.The global polyester fiber market based on application is categorized into automotive, home furniture, apparel, and others. Among these segments, apparel is the leading segment in the global market for polyester fibers, as it resists aging, is easy to care for, dries quickly, and is considered to be cost-effective in comparison with others. Polyester is determined to be the best for active wear, casual wear, sportswear, and performance apparel with respect to durability, rapid drying, and performance balance.Based on geography, the Asia Pacific region of the global polyester fiber market is growing significantly, due to a several attribute including rapid economic growth, rising population, strong manufacturing base. Moreover, urbanization, and favorable policies by the government are also contributing to its growth. Additionally, the growing disposable income is leading the consumers to purchase more items with increased usage of polyester, such as apparel and home furnishings. The high population of the region also leads to a demand for textiles and other end-use or consumer goods, contributing to the overall market expansion.As a part of the report, the major players operating in the global polyester fiber market have been covered as Reliance Industries Ltd., Alpek S. A. B., Bombay Dyeing, China Petroleum Corporation, Far Eastern New Century Corporation, Huvis Corporation, Indorama Corporation, Shubhalakshmi Polyester Ltd., Nirmal Fibers, Mitsui Chemicals, TORAY INDUSTRIES, INC., Kayavlon Impex Pvt. Ltd., Avient Corporation, Carpenter Co., Hyosung Japan.The market analytics report segments the global polyester fiber market as follows:• By Gradeo PETo PCDT• By Producto Filamento Stapleo Others• By Formo Solido Hollow• By Applicationso Automotiveo Home Furnitureo Apparelo Others• By Geographyo North America• USA• Canada• Mexicoo South America• Brazil• Argentina• Otherso Europe• United Kingdom• Germany• France• Spain• Otherso Middle East and Africa• Saudi Arabia• Saudi Arabia• Otherso Asia Pacific• Japan• China• India• South Korea• Indonesia• Thailand• Taiwan• OthersCompanies Profiled:• Reliance Industries Ltd.• Alpek S. A. B.• Bombay Dyeing• China Petroleum Corporation• Far Eastern New Century Corporation• Huvis Corporation• Indorama Corporation• Shubhalakshmi Polyester Ltd.• Nirmal Fibers• Mitsui Chemicals• TORAY INDUSTRIES, INC.• Kayavlon Impex Pvt. Ltd.• Avient Corporation• Carpenter Co.• Hyosung JapanExplore More Reports:• Industrial Fabric Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/industrial-fabric-market • Polyester Staple Fiber Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/polyester-staple-fiber-market • Cellulose Fiber Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/cellulose-fiber-market

