Public Service Commission briefs media on release of pulse bulletin for the period: 01 July to 31 December 2024, 18 Dec

PSC to brief media on the release of the pulse bulletin for the period: 01 July to 31 December 2024

The Public Service Commission (PSC) will host a media briefing on the Quarterly Bulletin titled: The Pulse of the Public Service for the period: 01 July to 31 December 2024, on Wednesday, 18 December 2024. The Quarterly Bulletin will focus on the following:

• Strategic Workshop on the Implementation of the Professionalisation Framework;

• Capped Leave Conundrum in the Public Service;

• Launch of the Constitutional Values and Principles Fellowship for Public Servants;

• Non-payment of government suppliers; and

• Overall number of complaints and grievances handled by the PSC up to 30 September 2024.

Members of the Media are invited to attend and cover the Media Briefing as follows:

Date: Wednesday, 18 December 2024

Time: 11:30 – 12:30

Venue: GCIS Auditorium, Tshedimosetso House, 1035 Francis Baard Street, Hatfield, Pretoria.

The briefing will be live streamed on the PSC Facebook and Twitter pages on the links below:

Facebook: http://facebook.com/OPSCSA

Twitter: http://twitter.com/PSC_ZA

Media RSVPs: Zodwa Mtsweni on 076 554 8890

Enquiries: Humphrey Ramafoko – 082 782 1730

#GovZAupdates #servicedelivery