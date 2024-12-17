Public Service Commission briefs media on release of pulse bulletin for the period: 01 July to 31 December 2024, 18 Dec
PSC to brief media on the release of the pulse bulletin for the period: 01 July to 31 December 2024
The Public Service Commission (PSC) will host a media briefing on the Quarterly Bulletin titled: The Pulse of the Public Service for the period: 01 July to 31 December 2024, on Wednesday, 18 December 2024. The Quarterly Bulletin will focus on the following:
• Strategic Workshop on the Implementation of the Professionalisation Framework;
• Capped Leave Conundrum in the Public Service;
• Launch of the Constitutional Values and Principles Fellowship for Public Servants;
• Non-payment of government suppliers; and
• Overall number of complaints and grievances handled by the PSC up to 30 September 2024.
Members of the Media are invited to attend and cover the Media Briefing as follows:
Date: Wednesday, 18 December 2024
Time: 11:30 – 12:30
Venue: GCIS Auditorium, Tshedimosetso House, 1035 Francis Baard Street, Hatfield, Pretoria.
The briefing will be live streamed on the PSC Facebook and Twitter pages on the links below:
Facebook: http://facebook.com/OPSCSA
Twitter: http://twitter.com/PSC_ZA
Media RSVPs: Zodwa Mtsweni on 076 554 8890
Enquiries: Humphrey Ramafoko – 082 782 1730
