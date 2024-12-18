Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts in the Maldives Begins to Celebrate Christmas

Spreading cheer, one carol at a time Santa on wheels Guests, lights, and carols A festive gathering Guests treated to a selection of seasonal goodies

MALDIVES, December 18, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The festive spirit came alive in spectacular fashion at Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts Maldives , where all four resorts hosted joyous Christmas tree lighting ceremonies that enchanted guests amidst the breathtaking Indian ocean backdrop.Each resort brought its unique flair to this timeless holiday tradition, creating moments of wonder for families, couples, and friends. The highlight of the celebrations was Santa Claus’s unconventional arrival—riding a scooter! Led by a cheerful scooter parade featuring team members on decorated two-wheelers, Santa’s grand tropical entrance drew applause, laughter, and delight from guests of all ages.The ceremonious lighting of the Christmas trees transformed each resort into a festive haven. Adorned with twinkling lights and shimmering ornaments, the trees became the centrepieces of celebration as carolers filled the evening air with harmonious melodies. Guests indulged in various seasonal treats, including freshly baked cookies and festive delights, while children delighted in special surprises from Santa himself.Against the glow of the shimmering trees and a star-studded Maldivian sky, the celebrations set the perfect tone for a season of laughter, connection, and shared joy. As the festivities continue into Christmas and New Year, Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts Maldives invites guests to embrace the magic of the holidays in paradise.

