December 17, 2024 Jinggoy hails historic win of Pinoy singer Sofronio Vasquez in 'The Voice USA' SENATE President Pro Tempore Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada has filed a resolution commending Sofronio Vasquez III for being the first Filipino and first Asian to win in the international singing competition, "The Voice USA." "Vasquez's inspiring journey represents the aspirations and unwavering spirit of many of our kababayan and promising young artists as his triumph reminds us how dreams can be achieved with persistence, hard work, and continuous learning," Estrada said. In his Senate Resolution No. 1262, the Senate leader said Vasquez demonstrated relentless perseverance, determination, and resilience in pursuing his dreams, not letting rejections and prior failures to derail his ultimate goal of making a name and leaving a mark in the music industry. A dental hygienist and former contestant in various singing competitions in the country, including the "Tawag ng Tanghalan" segment of local variety television program "It's Showtime," Vasquez moved to Utica, New York as a dental assistant to provide for his family. He also reportedly tried his luck to enter the Philippine edition of "The Voice" where he failed to pass the audition round. In emerging as the grand champion in the popular American reality singing competition TV series "The Voice USA" during its 26th season, Vasquez delivered show-stopping performances of "Unstoppable" and "A Million Dreams" during the show's finale aired on December 11, 2024, and bested four other contestants namely Shye, Sydney Sterlace, Danny Joseph and Jeremy Beloate. Dubbed "The Filipino phenom," Vasquez made waves early in the competition when he gave a rendition of the R&B song "I'm Going Down" and became a four-chair turner during the "Blind Audition" stage where all four superstar coaches - namely rapper and record producer Snoop Dogg, country singer and actress Reba McEntire, rock band vocalist Gwen Stefani and jazz crooner Michael Bublé - turned their chairs to beat each other in recruiting him to join their respective teams. Vazquez picked Bublé to be his mentor. Vazquez garnered the highest number of votes across America to win the highly coveted trophy, a $100,000 cash prize, and a record deal with the Universal Music Group. "Vasquez embodied the incomparable Filipino vocal prowess and showcased the nation's fervent passion for music before the international stage, bringing prestige and honor to the entire country," said Estrada.

