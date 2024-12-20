Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,103 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 401,259 in the last 365 days.

End of Year Talent Recruitment Trends in Myanmar

2024 December - Monthly Hiring Insights on JobNet.com.mm

2024 December - Monthly Hiring Insights on JobNet.com.mm INDUSTRIES

2024 December - Monthly Hiring Insights on JobNet.com.mm JOB FUNCTION

Myanmar's recruitment trends from top 10 industries in December 2024

YANGON, YANGON, MYANMAR, December 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- JobNet.com.mm releases data trends on the hiring landscape in the country for December 2024.

Myanmar showcases several notable trends on the top 10 industries with the most job postings on JobNet.com.mm. Here are the rankings in the order of most jobs posted on Myanmar's leading job board:

1) Banking/ Insurance/ Microfinance
2) Trading/Distribution/Import/Export
3) FMCG
4) Education/Training
5) Food and Beverage/Catering
6) Manufacturing
7) Telecommunications
8) Construction/Building/Architecture
9) Logistics/Transport
10) Retail/Wholesale

Highlights on the top 10 job functions with the most job postings for December 2024. The most in-demand functions that are shaping the current job market and driving success for business needs are as follows:

1) Sales, Business Development
2) Finance, Accounting, Audit
3) IT Hardware, Software
4) Marketing, Media, Creative
5) Engineering, Technical, HSE
6) HR, Training and Recruitment
7) Administrative
8) Customer Service, Support
9) Logistics, Warehousing, Port
10) Education, Teaching, Childcare

Sean Hope
Myanmar One Online Company Limited
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

End of Year Talent Recruitment Trends in Myanmar

Distribution channels: Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, International Organizations, Technology, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more