Infinite by Maryam Hosseini Wins Iron in A' Fashion and Travel Accessories Design Award

Infinite

Maryam Hosseini's Convertible Bag, Infinite, Receives Prestigious Iron A' Design Award in Fashion and Travel Accessories Design Category

COMO, CO, ITALY, December 17, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award, a highly respected and well-recognized award in the field of accessory design, has announced Maryam Hosseini 's innovative convertible bag, Infinite , as the recipient of the Iron A' Design Award in the Fashion and Travel Accessories Design category. This prestigious recognition highlights the significance of Infinite within the accessory industry, positioning it as a noteworthy achievement in design excellence.Infinite's unique design aligns perfectly with the evolving needs and trends of the accessory industry. Its versatile and convertible nature offers users the flexibility to adapt the bag to their changing preferences and styles. By providing a sustainable solution that combines durability with adaptability, Infinite showcases its relevance and practical benefits for consumers, the industry, and stakeholders alike.What sets Infinite apart is its ingenious origami-inspired design, which allows the bag to transform into at least 40 different shapes while maintaining its functionality. Crafted from 96 pieces of genuine cow leather and featuring 18 no-sew snap metal buttons, the bag's design draws inspiration from the geometric patterns found in the dome of the music hall of Aali Qapu, an imperial palace in Iran. This fusion of traditional architecture and modern design results in a bag that is not only visually striking but also highly practical.The Iron A' Design Award recognition serves as a testament to Maryam Hosseini's dedication to pushing the boundaries of accessory design. This achievement is expected to inspire future projects within her brand, fostering further innovation and exploration in the field. The award also motivates Hosseini and her team to continue striving for excellence, as they work towards creating accessories that combine functionality, aesthetics, and sustainability.Interested parties may learn more about Infinite and Maryam Hosseini's award-winning design at the following URL:About A' Design AwardThe Iron A' Design Award is a prestigious recognition granted to designs that meet the rigorous professional and industrial standards set by the A' Design Awards . The award acknowledges works that demonstrate a solid understanding of design principles, creativity, and practical innovation within the Fashion and Travel Accessories Design category. Recipients of this award are recognized for their contributions to the field, providing solutions that improve quality of life and foster positive change. The Iron A' Design Award celebrates designs that showcase skill, specialization, expert understanding, and creative capacity, while satisfying the criteria of innovative use of material, aesthetic appeal, functional efficiency, originality, sustainable production methods, ergonomic consideration, cultural relevance, market viability, use of technology, attention to detail, emotional engagement, inclusive design, versatility, durability, social impact, adaptability to trends, cost-effectiveness, branding and packaging, user experience, and craftsmanship excellence.About A' Design AwardThe A' Fashion and Travel Accessories Design Award is a prestigious design competition that recognizes exceptional creativity and innovation within the fashion and travel accessories industry. Open to a diverse range of participants, including visionary designers, innovative agencies, forward-thinking companies, and influential brands, the award provides a platform to showcase design excellence on an international stage. Through a rigorous blind peer-review process, entries are evaluated by a world-class jury panel of design professionals, industry experts, journalists, and academics based on pre-established criteria. The A' Design Award, now in its 16th year, is driven by a philanthropic mission to enhance society through the power of good design, recognizing and promoting superior products and projects that positively impact the global community. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at the following URL:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.