Avalue Integrates Intel® Meteor Lake, Enhancing Rugged Embedded Systems for AI-Driven and Industrial Applications

Avalue Integrates Intel® Meteor Lake

Avalue Technology continues to innovate with Intel® Meteor Lake, integrating its cutting-edge processors into our rugged embedded systems—EMS-MTH and EMS-MTU.

NEW TAIPEI CITY, TAIWAN, December 17, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Avalue Technology Inc. (TAIEX: 3479-TW), a global leader in industrial computing solutions, is proud to announce the integration of Intel’s revolutionary Meteor Lake technology into its rugged embedded system- EMS-MTH and EMS-MTU , lineup. IntelMeteor Lake, based on an innovative tile-based architecture, ushers in a new era of efficiency, scalability, and AI readiness. These advancements empower Avalue’s rugged solutions to meet the stringent demands of modern industrial and edge applications, delivering exceptional performance, energy efficiency, and reliability under extreme conditions.Meteor Lake’s modular chip let design seamlessly integrates CPU, GPU, and SoC components, optimizing performance and adaptability for industrial applications. This architecture enables Avalue’s systems to handle diverse workloads, from real-time data analytics to advanced AI inference, in compact, rugged form factors. Built on Intel’s advanced 7nm-class manufacturing process, Meteor Lake offers superior performance-per-watt and thermal efficiency. This ensures Avalue’s rugged systems can sustain high computing power in energy-constrained and temperature-sensitive environments, essential for industrial automation and edge computing. The low-power design of Meteor Lake also makes it ideal for Avalue’s fanless rugged systems, which operate reliably in environments with limited cooling options, extending their operational longevity in critical applications.Featuring IntelMeteor Lake processors, Avalue's two rugged platforms are designed to tackle the most demanding industrial applications. The EMS-MTH, powered by the Meteor Lake-H Core Ultra 7/5 processor, and the EMS-MTU, featuring the Meteor Lake-U Core Ultra 7/5 processor, deliver exceptional performance and scalability. Both systems support up to 64GB of DDR5 5600-MT/s memory, offer extensive I/O options including USB 3.2, HDMI, and dual LAN connections, and are secured by TPM 2.0 for robust data protection. Optimized for fanless operation, the EMS-MTH is designed for temperatures ranging from -40°C to +50°C, while the EMS-MTU extends this range to -40°C to +65°C, making them ideal for industrial automation, AI edge analytics, and deployments in harsh environments. By leveraging Meteor Lake’s energy efficiency and advanced AI capabilities, these systems provide reliable, future-proof solutions for modern industrial needs.For more information, visit Avalue Website, or contact us using our online contact form.About Avalue TechnologyAvalue Technology (TWSE:3479) is a global leader in industrial computing solutions. We provide reliable and customized products and services based on our strong background in the industrial control industry and successful market entry experience. Avalue Technology specializes in embedded and industrial computing solutions for smart healthcare, smart manufacturing, smart transportation, smart retail and IoT applications. The company has integrated the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) into its mission, vision, and values, transferring them into the essence of its business strategy. The company leverages intelligence and sustainability to create a blueprint for the future of digital innovation, driving long-term change in the smart industry ecosystem.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.