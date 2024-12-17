Tennessee celebrates the National Guard’s 388th Birthday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Soldiers, Airmen, and friends of the Tennessee Military Department gathered at Nashville’s Joint Force Headquarters, Dec. 13, to celebrate and honor the National Guard’s 388th birthday.

Maj. Gen. Warner Ross, Tennessee’s Adjutant General, hosted the ceremony where hundreds of servicemembers reflected on the organization’s nearly four centuries of history, heritage, accomplishments, and service.

“Being here to celebrate this remarkable achievement is an honor,” said Ross. “I’m proud of our Guard family and all that this organization has accomplished throughout its history to defend our nation.”

During the ceremony, Ross spoke about the importance of this special day, thanked everyone in attendance, and honored all Guardsmen who served. He then introduced the celebration’s guest speakers, Paul Lyon, the Managing Director of the Center of the Study of the National Guard at the University of Southern Mississippi, and Dr. Andrew Wiest, a history professor at the University of Southern Mississippi. They gave a short lecture on the history of the National Guard and spoke about its importance to national defense and the mission of the center.

“The National Guard has a long and distinguished history and is a crucial part of our nation’s military history,” said Lyon. “It is a story that must be preserved and told, so we can continue to learn from it and understand our past.”

After Lyons and Wiest spoke, Ross performed a ceremonial cake cutting and asked Spc. Landon Evans, with Nashville’s 118th Mobile Public Affairs Attachment, and Col. Mark Phillips, Tennessee’s state chaplain, to join him to make the first cut. It is customary that the oldest and youngest service members in attendance be given the honor of cutting the cake with a ceremonial saber. Phillips, the senior member in attendance, represented the Guard’s past, while Evans, the most junior service member, represented the Guard’s future.

“It was an honor to be able to participate today,” said Evans. “I have not been in the Tennessee National Guard very long, but I am proud to be a member.”

Following the ceremony, the attendees enjoyed refreshments and lunch provided by the Gary Sinise Foundation.