Koala State number plate grants issued to SA’s dedicated wildlife carers
Release date: 17/12/24
Wildlife rescue organisations will share in $50,000 to help them better care for sick and injured native animals through the sale of Koala State number plates.
Thanks to South Australian motorists, about 2200 plates have so far been purchased, each providing a one-off $50 donation to help fund wildlife rescue organisations.
A total of 13 licensed not-for-profits and volunteers received first round grants of up to $5000 under the South Australian Wildlife Rehabilitation Grants program.
There are more than 700 wildlife carers registered in South Australia, each of whom contribute hundreds of hours of voluntary work every year.
The grants will help cover the cost of new supplies, equipment, training or vet fees.
The Koala State number plates - which can be purchased at EzyPlates - cost $151, inclusive of a $70 plate fee, $50 donation and $31 reallocation fee for vehicles already registered in SA.
A second round of grant funding will be available in early 2025. For more information visit the Department for Environment and Water website.
Quotes
Attributable to Susan Close
Wildlife carers sacrifice their time and money to look after our wildlife, often working around the clock to provide for sick or injured animals.
I’m pleased these grants will assist the selfless volunteers and rescue groups to better care for wildlife through improved facilities, food supply or health care.
A big thank you to those South Australians who have rallied around our wildlife organisations by purchasing a Koala State number plate.
The plates are still available for purchase and make an ideal Christmas gift for friends and family.
The recipients were:
|Recipient
|Grant description
|Amount
|Kerrie Kelly
|Purchase of long carbon pole to assist in reuniting displaced possum joeys with their mothers.
|$1,430.00
|Shirley Venter
|Large outdoor enclosures for rescued possums to gain fitness prior to being released.
|$2,300.00
|SA Native Animal Rescue
|Equipping carers with incubators, heating pads and cages to provide care for a range of sick, injured or orphaned wildlife.
|$5,000.00
|Adelaide Koala and Wildlife Centre
|Medical and veterinary consumables to provide critical care to koalas and a variety of injured wildlife.
|$5,000.00
|Jane Cunningham
|Funding to build a sanctuary for sick, injured or orphaned western grey kangaroos on Kangaroo Island.
|$5,000.00
|Save our Wildlife
|Two trailers with enclosures for temporary housing of pre-release possums, and transport to release site.
|$5,000.00
|Koala Rescue
|Formula and supplements required to feed young joey koalas as well as equipment for their care.
|$1,730.00
|Lindsay Pitkin
|Two outdoor enclosures for pre-release wildlife, with a focus on reptiles and turtles, to ensure they are fit for release.
|$4,808.01
|Wildlife Welfare Organisation
|A round enclosure purpose-built for the care of injured echidnas and two enclosures designed for lizards as they complete their rehabilitation.
|$3,538.17
|Southern Koala & Echidna Rescue
|Veterinary costs to care for koalas, echidnas and a variety of other wildlife.
|$4,500.00
|Samantha Lewis
|An enclosure for pre-release possums to ensure they are fit to live independently in the wild.
|$2,353.49
|Kangaroo Pouch Animal Orphanage
|Veterinary care for sanctuary kangaroos and wombats, such as surgery, and treatment for illness and injury.
|$4,500.00
|Bat Rescue SA
|Funding for vaccinations for carers to be able to work with bats, and cost for pre-release aviaries.
|$4,840.33
|Total
|$50,000.00
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.