Koala State number plate grants issued to SA’s dedicated wildlife carers

Release date: 17/12/24

Wildlife rescue organisations will share in $50,000 to help them better care for sick and injured native animals through the sale of Koala State number plates.

Thanks to South Australian motorists, about 2200 plates have so far been purchased, each providing a one-off $50 donation to help fund wildlife rescue organisations.

A total of 13 licensed not-for-profits and volunteers received first round grants of up to $5000 under the South Australian Wildlife Rehabilitation Grants program.

There are more than 700 wildlife carers registered in South Australia, each of whom contribute hundreds of hours of voluntary work every year.

The grants will help cover the cost of new supplies, equipment, training or vet fees.

The Koala State number plates - which can be purchased at EzyPlates - cost $151, inclusive of a $70 plate fee, $50 donation and $31 reallocation fee for vehicles already registered in SA.

A second round of grant funding will be available in early 2025. For more information visit the Department for Environment and Water website.

Quotes

Attributable to Susan Close

Wildlife carers sacrifice their time and money to look after our wildlife, often working around the clock to provide for sick or injured animals.

I’m pleased these grants will assist the selfless volunteers and rescue groups to better care for wildlife through improved facilities, food supply or health care.

A big thank you to those South Australians who have rallied around our wildlife organisations by purchasing a Koala State number plate.

The plates are still available for purchase and make an ideal Christmas gift for friends and family.

The recipients were: