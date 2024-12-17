ADB, PNG Sign $100 Million Loan to Improve Governance Across the Public Sector

PORT MORESBY, PAPUA NEW GUINEA (17 December 2024) — The Asian Development Bank (ADB) and the Government of Papua New Guinea (PNG) have signed a $100 million policy-based loan to improve governance and accountability across the public sector.

The Strengthening Public Sector Management Program is supporting the government’s efforts to enhance fiscal management, improve state-owned enterprise (SOE) governance, and strengthen accountability institutions in the country.

PNG Minister for Treasurer Ian Ling-Stuckey and ADB Country Director for Papua New Guinea Said Zaidansyah signed the agreement in Port Moresby.

“The program will support the government in strengthening legal, regulatory, and institutional frameworks for improved governance and accountability in the country while also building in climate change considerations into public sector management,” Mr. Zaidansyah.

The program comprises a series of two policy-based loans of $100 million for subprogram 1 in 2024 and $150 million for subprogram 2 to be disbursed in 2026.

It covers three main pillars. The first supports improved revenue collection and public debt management, while the second supports continued improvement in SOEs’ financial reporting and audit, procurement frameworks, and corporate planning and annual reporting. Reforms in the third area will strengthen critical accountability frameworks and institutions.

