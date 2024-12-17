Rony Jabour Brings Together Construction Industry Elite in Boston

Rony Jabour delivers a powerful message on safety and leadership at the Build Safe Connection stage in Boston, inspiring hundreds of construction leaders. Rony Jabour captivates the audience at Build Safe Connection, sharing his mission to transform workplace safety and inspire industry innovation. With passion and purpose, Rony Jabour takes the stage at Build Safe Connection, calling for a safer, stronger future in the construction industry. Rony Jabour addresses over 300 construction leaders at Build Safe Connection, uniting the industry under the vision of safety, leadership, and growth. A packed Huntington Theatre listens intently as Rony Jabour delivers a powerful speech, uniting construction leaders around safety, innovation, and leadership.

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- A movement is born. On December 14, 2024, Rony Jabour proved that purpose-driven leadership can reshape industries—and save lives.Hosted at the historic Huntington Theatre in Boston, the Build Safe Connection (BSC) delivered a transformative experience for over 300 attendees, including CEOs, innovators, and decision-makers from Massachusetts’ most prominent construction companies.With a clear mission to prioritize safety, inspire leadership, and drive innovation, Jabour turned a one-day event into a landmark moment for the construction industry.A Gathering of Titans and InnovatorsThe Build Safe Connection brought together the heavyweights of the construction sector. Companies such as Advanced Green Insulation, a cornerstone of large-scale projects in Boston, Lifetime Construction, renowned for residential innovation, and Ecoloop, a leader in sustainable energy solutions, were present alongside industry powerhouses like MMA Electric, Alfa Group, New England Industrial Roof, Schwanz, ETS, JKA Construction, Lumber Plus, and Showroom Tony’s Remodeling, a Cape Cod benchmark.The diversity of attendees—ranging from established firms to cutting-edge startups—highlighted the event’s unique ability to connect leaders across the industry.“The energy in the room was something I’ve never seen before,” said a local contractor. “It wasn’t just about learning—it was about reshaping how we think about safety, innovation, and connection in this industry.”The presence of a Massachusetts state authority further reinforced the event's importance, showcasing its alignment with regional economic priorities.A Mission Rooted in Tragedy, Driven by PurposeThe emotional centerpiece of the day came when Rony Jabour stood under a single spotlight to share his personal story. The room fell silent as Jabour recounted losing his father to a preventable workplace accident when he was just six years old.“Imagine a packed theater, hushed in silence as Jabour speaks. His voice trembles but remains steady with resolve. Around him, leaders of the construction industry—men and women who build America’s skyline—listen with tears in their eyes, a moment of unity forged through shared purpose.”“My mission is simple—no child should ever experience what I did. No family should face the heartbreak of losing a loved one to a preventable workplace accident,” Jabour declared. His vulnerability struck a chord with the audience, many of whom were visibly moved.The event underscored a pressing reality: while the construction industry contributes billions to the economy and employs over 160,000 workers in Massachusetts, it remains one of the most hazardous sectors, accounting for 20% of workplace fatalities nationwide. Globally, the International Labour Organization (ILO) estimates that 2.3 million lives are lost annually to workplace accidents and illnesses—a sobering reminder of the work still to be done.“Every day, workplace accidents cost the U.S. economy over $400 million—enough to fund major infrastructure projects or build thousands of homes annually. Yet, behind these statistics are families and lives forever changed. Build Safe Connection is more than a conference—it’s a rallying cry to save lives.”Transformative Talks and Global VisionThe day unfolded with presentations that combined inspiration and cutting-edge knowledge:Giovani Miguel, a global export leader, inspired with his journey from humble beginnings to international success.Silvio Rodrigues, an industrial roofing icon, shared lessons from decades of leadership and innovation.Jesus Barroso, a pioneer in insulation, captivated attendees with his rise from helper to entrepreneur.Carol Moya, a LinkedIn expert, gave actionable tools for leveraging the platform to grow businesses and expand professional networks.Alex Lira, a trailblazer in AI, delivered a game-changing session on artificial intelligence in construction, a topic that left attendees eager to embrace its transformative potential.Wando de Oliveira, a renowned Build Inspector, shared expert insights on ensuring construction quality and compliance, emphasizing its role in workplace safety.Jabour’s message extended beyond borders. “Safety has no borders, and its importance transcends cultures and industries,” he said, highlighting his work inspiring professionals in countries like Brazil, Portugal, France, Switzerland, Mozambique, South Africa, Dubai, and the Maldives.A Book That Inspired ActionAdding to the emotional depth of the day, Rony Jabour launched his new book, detailing his incredible journey from a small town in Brazil to becoming one of the most respected names in Occupational Safety and Health (OSH) worldwide.One attendee, visibly moved after reading an excerpt, remarked:“This book is more than a story—it’s a call to action for all of us to protect our workers and their families.”The signing session became a focal point, with attendees lining up to leave with a personalized copy—a tangible reminder of the mission that brought them together.Impact Beyond the EventThroughout the day, dozens of new partnerships and collaborations were forged, proving that Build Safe Connection was not just about inspiration, but action.Jailson Dias reflected on his experience:“For years, I wanted to meet one of the top names in high-end finish carpentry. This event finally gave me that chance. Rony brought us all together in a way no one else could.”Tiago Viana added:“Seeing so many professionals united for the same cause was incredible. Only Rony Jabour, with his charisma and vision, could make this happen.”The Legacy and the Future: Build Safe Connection May 2025As the event drew to a close, Rony Jabour left attendees with a final, powerful message:“When we unite knowledge, experience, and purpose, we create a safer, stronger future for this industry. Let us lead by example so that safety becomes our legacy.”The success of Build Safe Connection set a blueprint for the future, inspiring leaders to take real, actionable steps toward improving safety and fostering innovation.“As the attendees filed out of the Huntington Theatre, one thing was clear: this was not just another industry event—it was a movement. With the next Build Safe Connection already on the horizon for May 2025, those who missed this year cannot afford to let the opportunity slip by again. May is your chance to be part of something extraordinary.”The event’s success was made possible by the unwavering support of sponsors and industry leaders who share Jabour’s vision for a safer, more innovative future.From the emotional storytelling that left the room in tears to the transformative insights that sparked action, Build Safe Connection redefined what an industry event can achieve. For those who attended, it was an experience that will resonate for years to come. For those who missed it, the message is simple:May 2025 cannot come soon enough.

