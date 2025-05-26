Bruno Avelar Brings the 22nd Edition of The Power of Network to New York

Bruno Avelar alongside a powerhouse lineup set to ignite minds at the 22nd edition of O Poder do Network in New York. Transformation starts here. Bruno Avelar, the visionary behind O Poder do Network, brings his mission of connection and transformation to New York for the 22nd edition. Bruno Avelar on stage at O Poder do Network—delivering not just a speech, but an experience that moves minds and opens futures.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A major event for Brazilian entrepreneurs and community leaders abroad will take place in Newark, New Jersey, this May: the 22nd edition of O Poder do Network. The event, created by Brazilian entrepreneur Bruno Avelar , has expanded in reach since its creation, now drawing international attention and audiences across the United States, Europe, and Africa.Originally founded to empower Brazilians living outside their home country, O Poder do Network has grown into a platform for professional connection, business development, and motivational exchange. The 2025 edition, set at 50 Park Place in Newark, will gather professionals from multiple industries for a full-day program of lectures, interviews, and networking sessions.An Expanding Roster of SpeakersAmong the speakers confirmed for this edition are some of the most recognized names in entrepreneurship and personal development, including:Tiago Brunet – Author and leadership coachPablo Marçal – Business strategist and speakerNatália Beauty – Entrepreneur in the beauty industryFelipe Pacheco – Mentor in business developmentYuri Jr. Abreu – Speaker on leadership and purposeAndré Carvalho – Entrepreneur and event organizerRaphael Carvalho – Consultant and business trainerThe program includes keynote addresses and a talk show-style session that encourages candid dialogue and personal storytelling. According to the organizers, the goal is to offer participants not just content, but context—helping them draw direct connections between personal growth and business opportunity.Impact on the CommunityThe event's creator, Bruno Avelar, has emphasized that the real value of O Poder do Network lies in the connections made during the event. “We believe in the power of proximity,” said Avelar in a statement. “Great things happen when the right people are in the same room with a shared purpose.”Past editions of the event have been held in cities like Boston, Miami, Orlando, and international locations including Portugal and Mozambique. Participants often cite the event as a turning point in their careers or personal journeys, reporting increased confidence, business partnerships, and clarity of direction following their attendance.About Bruno AvelarBruno Avelar is a Brazilian entrepreneur based in the United States. Known for his public speaking and ability to connect individuals across industries, Avelar has positioned O Poder do Network as a meeting point for those looking to grow professionally and personally. His efforts have made him a familiar figure among business-minded Brazilian communities abroad.Event DetailsDate: May 31, 2025Location: 50 Park Place, Newark, NJ 07102Website: www.poderdonetwork.com/newyork Instagram: @brunoavelar / @poderdonetworkTickets are available online, and the organizers recommend early registration due to limited capacity.

