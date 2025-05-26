Bruno Avelar Brings the 22nd Edition of The Power of Network to New York
Bruno Avelar alongside a powerhouse lineup set to ignite minds at the 22nd edition of O Poder do Network in New York. Transformation starts here.
Bruno Avelar, the visionary behind O Poder do Network, brings his mission of connection and transformation to New York for the 22nd edition.
Originally founded to empower Brazilians living outside their home country, O Poder do Network has grown into a platform for professional connection, business development, and motivational exchange. The 2025 edition, set at 50 Park Place in Newark, will gather professionals from multiple industries for a full-day program of lectures, interviews, and networking sessions.
An Expanding Roster of Speakers
Among the speakers confirmed for this edition are some of the most recognized names in entrepreneurship and personal development, including:
Tiago Brunet – Author and leadership coach
Pablo Marçal – Business strategist and speaker
Natália Beauty – Entrepreneur in the beauty industry
Felipe Pacheco – Mentor in business development
Yuri Jr. Abreu – Speaker on leadership and purpose
André Carvalho – Entrepreneur and event organizer
Raphael Carvalho – Consultant and business trainer
The program includes keynote addresses and a talk show-style session that encourages candid dialogue and personal storytelling. According to the organizers, the goal is to offer participants not just content, but context—helping them draw direct connections between personal growth and business opportunity.
Impact on the Community
The event's creator, Bruno Avelar, has emphasized that the real value of O Poder do Network lies in the connections made during the event. “We believe in the power of proximity,” said Avelar in a statement. “Great things happen when the right people are in the same room with a shared purpose.”
Past editions of the event have been held in cities like Boston, Miami, Orlando, and international locations including Portugal and Mozambique. Participants often cite the event as a turning point in their careers or personal journeys, reporting increased confidence, business partnerships, and clarity of direction following their attendance.
About Bruno Avelar
Bruno Avelar is a Brazilian entrepreneur based in the United States. Known for his public speaking and ability to connect individuals across industries, Avelar has positioned O Poder do Network as a meeting point for those looking to grow professionally and personally. His efforts have made him a familiar figure among business-minded Brazilian communities abroad.
Event Details
Date: May 31, 2025
Location: 50 Park Place, Newark, NJ 07102
Website: www.poderdonetwork.com/newyork
Instagram: @brunoavelar / @poderdonetwork
Tickets are available online, and the organizers recommend early registration due to limited capacity.
USN
USN
+1 978-767-0630
email us here
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.