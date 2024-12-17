HHS releases information blocking rule related to care access 

The Department of Health and Human Services Dec. 16 published a final rule implementing certain provisions related to information blocking exceptions. The rule revises defined terms related to protecting access to care for purposes of the information blocking regulations.

The agency adopted select provisions first proposed in August as part of the much larger Health Data, Technology, and Interoperability: Patient Engagement, Information Sharing, and Public Health Interoperability (HTI-2) rule. The adopted provisions are designed to address concerns from patients, health care providers and other stakeholders regarding patient privacy, access to care, preferences for electronic health information sharing, and methods for achieving a balance between certainty and flexibility for entities involved in enhancing EHI interoperability and exchange.The finalized “Protecting Care Access Exception” would allow entities to restrict EHI sharing under certain conditions to mitigate the risk of legal repercussions for patients, providers or care facilitators involved in lawful reproductive health services. The provisions will be effective immediately when published Dec. 17 in the Federal Register.

This is the second rule in less than a week containing policies originally included in the proposed HTI-2 rule. As such, additional provisions of the HTI-2 rule, including prior authorization application programming interfaces, United States Core Data for Interoperability Version 4 standards and public health interoperability requirements — which are currently under review by the White House Office of Management and Budget — could be published soon.