Muswellbrook Shire Council fined $8,000 for leak at water treatment plant

Between 2500 and 3000 litres of the corrosive liquid, which is used as a coagulant, leaked from a hole in the ferric sulphate storage tank and spilled into a contained (bunded) area.

The NSW Environment Protection Authority (EPA) investigation found that a temporary pump was left on, following a regular floor cleaning of the bund. This resulted in ferric sulphate inadvertently pumping into an onsite evaporative pond that stores waste lime, a by-product of the drinking water process.

EPA Director Operations David Gathercole said the incident was a reminder to always ensure that equipment is operated in a proper and efficient manner.

“Fortunately, this was contained onsite and did not result in any actual harm to the environment or human health,” Mr Gathercole said.

“Any situation where equipment is not operated properly runs the risk of potentially serious environmental impacts.

“It is also particularly important when working with chemicals to ensure that all processes and safety precautions are followed to prevent any potential harm or pollution of waters, as has occurred in this incident.”

Muswellbrook Shire Council has now implemented onsite measures to prevent future incidents.

