Strengthening Ukraine Through the CFC: Volunteers for Ukraine Joins 2025 Campaign

VfU’s programs deliver critical survival, medical, and mental health support.

Support through the CFC will enable us to continue our mission of delivering essential aid and fostering resilience in Ukrainian communities” — Dane Miller, CEO of Volunteers for Ukraine

PHILADELPHIA , PA, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Volunteers for Ukraine (VfU), a U.S.-based nonprofit dedicated to supporting Ukraine's recovery and resilience, is pleased to announce its participation in the 2025 Combined Federal Campaign (CFC). This inclusion enables federal employees and retirees to contribute directly to VfU's mission through the CFC, one of the world's largest and most successful annual workplace charity campaigns.

Since its inception, VfU has maintained a steadfast commitment to transparency and efficiency, and 96% of its revenue has directly reached projects for Ukraine. This underscores VfU's dedication to maximizing the impact of every dollar received, providing critical aid to Ukrainian communities affected by ongoing challenges.

Participation in the CFC offers VfU a significant opportunity to engage with the federal community, providing a reliable source of funding throughout the year. These funds are vital for sustaining and expanding VfU's programs, which include humanitarian aid, medical support, and infrastructure rebuilding in war-impacted regions of Ukraine.

"Joining the Combined Federal Campaign allows us to connect with generous federal employees, service members, and retirees who are eager to make a tangible difference. Their support through the CFC will enable us to continue our mission of delivering essential aid and fostering resilience in Ukrainian communities" said Dane Miller, CEO of Volunteers for Ukraine.

VfU has delivered essential survival gear, medical equipment, housing, and supplies to field hospitals and frontline units, providing critical support for life-saving efforts under dire conditions. Furthermore, VfU has played a vital role in rehabilitation efforts, including funding prosthetics and post-trauma care for injured soldiers, helping them regain mobility and rebuild their lives. VfUs community resilience projects support mental health and recovery for those in need. These initiatives exemplify VfU’s commitment to standing with Ukraine and bolstering their resilience through direct, impactful support.

The CFC, overseen by the U.S. Office of Personnel Management (OPM), has a storied history of facilitating charitable giving among federal employees and retirees. Since its inception, the CFC has raised more than $8.5 billion for charities and people in need.

Federal employees and retirees interested in supporting VfU can do so by selecting Volunteers for Ukraine (CFC # 68130) during the 2025 campaign season. Contributions will directly aid in providing humanitarian assistance, medical supplies, and support services to those affected by the conflict in Ukraine.

For more information about Volunteers for Ukraine and its initiatives, please visit volunteersforukraine.org. To learn more about the Combined Federal Campaign and how to participate, visit givecfc.org.



###

About Volunteers for Ukraine:

We are a vast network of volunteers and partners that support multiple humanitarian missions. We work with government officials, NGOs, and personnel on the ground to organize efforts to support Ukraine. Volunteers for Ukraine is a 100% volunteer grassroots 501(c)(3) non-profit comprising professionals who dedicate their time and expertise to helping Ukraine. For more information about Volunteers for Ukraine, and for information on how to support this cause, please visit volunteersforukraine.org

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.