Volunteers for Ukraine Brings Advanced Survival Equipment to Ukrainian Aviators

Ukrainian aviators thanking VfU for bringing survival gear to Ukraine. (left to right, Dane Miller, a Ukrainian Commander, Duane Lodrige, Damien Dowdle, Aaron Farrell)

Brigadier General Lodrige and Volunteers for Ukraine collaborate on survival gear for Ukraine.

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Volunteers for Ukraine (VfU), in partnership with Brigadier General Duane J. Lodrige, has delivered custom-designed aviation survival vests, harnesses, and automated personal floatation device (PFD) systems to assist search and rescue operations in Ukraine. This initiative underscores VfU’s commitment to equipping emergency responders with innovative tools to improve mission outcomes and safety.

"Developing these vests, harnesses, and PFDs was about more than just equipment—it was about ensuring the safety and success of the brave individuals risking their lives for their right to exist" says Aaron Farrell, CFO of Volunteers for Ukraine. Aaron led the design and manufacturing of the gear, incorporating advanced features tailored for high-stakes operations. These survival systems are optimized to address critical needs in the field.

This project was made possible through a collaborative fundraiser spearheaded by Brigadier General Duane Lodrige, a seasoned strategist and advocate for international support. His dedication to advancing humanitarian efforts played a vital role in ensuring the successful funding and execution of this mission. Duane added “It’s a privilege to contribute to an effort that directly supports aviators in Ukraine. Their bravery, talent and dedication is inspirational."

Duane along with Dane Miller (CEO of VfU) and Aaron Farrell personally led the operation to deliver this gear in Ukraine. The survival gear marks a milestone in strengthening Ukraine’s emergency response capabilities. By combining innovative design with community-driven support, VfU continues to provide meaningful resources to those in need.

About Volunteers for Ukraine:

We are a vast network of volunteers and partners that support multiple humanitarian missions. We work with government officials, NGOs, and personnel on the ground to organize efforts to support Ukraine. Volunteers for Ukraine is a 100% volunteer grassroots 501(c)(3) non-profit comprising professionals who dedicate their time and expertise to helping Ukraine. For more information about Volunteers for Ukraine, and for information on how to support this cause, please visit volunteersforukraine.org

