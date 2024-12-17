K3 Holdings and Alpine LA Properties Champion Sustainable Living This Holiday Season

Private Real Estate Investment Group Based in Los Angeles Beautiful, newly remodeled apartments at affordable rates. Michael Kadisha Nathan Kadisha

The holiday season is the perfect time to embrace the spirit of giving, not just to one another but also to our environment. Together, we can create lasting traditions that support a healthier future” — Michael Kadisha

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- K3 Holdings , a privately held real estate investment firm with extensive holdings throughout the United States and Alpine LA Properties , a leasing company providing newly remodeled apartments at affordable rates are proud to reaffirm their commitment to sustainability by encouraging tenants, employees, and partners to adopt eco-friendly practices this holiday season.The K3 and Alpine teams are advocating for simple yet impactful changes where everyone can enjoy the warmth and joy of the holidays while caring for the planet.“At K3 Holdings, we believe that sustainability isn’t just a responsibility—it’s an opportunity to enhance the quality of life for our communities,” said Michael Kadisha, Principal at K3 Holdings. “The holiday season is the perfect time to embrace the spirit of giving, not just to one another but also to our environment. Together, we can create lasting traditions that support a healthier future.”From energy-efficient decorations to waste-free gift-giving and sustainable celebrations, K3 Holdings and Alpine LA Properties are providing actionable tips to inspire environmentally conscious holiday habits. These tips include:Energy-Efficient Decorations:• Switch to LED Lights: LED string lights consume up to 80% less energy than traditional incandescent bulbs, offering a long-lasting, cost-effective option.• Use Timers: Timers ensure lights are only on when needed, reducing energy waste and extending the lifespan of decorations.Waste-Free Gift Giving:• Opt for Experiences: Gift event tickets, classes, or memberships to minimize material waste while creating lasting memories.• Sustainable Wrapping: Use reusable fabric wraps, scarves, or recycled paper with natural embellishments like evergreen sprigs or cinnamon sticks.Sustainable Celebrations:• Plan a Potluck: Coordinate dishes with guests to reduce food waste and ensure portions are appropriately sized.• Reusable Tableware: Replace single-use plastics with real plates, cutlery, and glasses, or opt for compostable alternatives when reusable options aren’t available.“Sustainability is at the heart of everything we do,” said Nathan Kadisha, Principal at K3 Holdings. “By adopting these simple yet impactful practices, we can transform the holiday season into a celebration that’s not only joyful but also environmentally responsible. It’s about creating a legacy of care for our planet and the generations to come.”As leaders in property management and community building, K3 Holdings and Alpine LA Properties are dedicated to fostering a culture of sustainability year-round. This holiday season, they invite everyone to join them in celebrating the joy of giving while giving back to the Earth. Together, we can make this festive season memorable and meaningful for all.K3 Holdings and Alpine LA Properties are committed to creating strong, vibrant communities through thoughtful property management and a focus on fostering neighborly connections. By hosting community events and providing quality living spaces, we strive to make our neighborhoods places where residents feel a sense of pride and belonging.###For more information or to schedule an interview with a K3 spokesperson, please contact Dan Rene at 202-329-8357 or dan@danrene.com

