Kentucky Firm Develops Nano Tech Catalysts for a Greener Future

Advanced Energy Materials of Louisville, Kentucky is a minority, woman-owned developer and manufacturer of nano tech catalysts used in numerous applications such as chemical processing, oil & gas refining and hydrogen production. The company was bidding on a project in the highly regulated petrochemical sector in Saudi Arabia. They sought the assistance of the U.S. Commercial Service in Louisville and received counseling on complex U.S. and foreign government regulations and processes, hazmat intermodal transportation regulations, product classification, and U.S. export controls. As a result, the company exported nearly $300K of product and had this to say about the process:

“Working with the US Commercial Service has been extremely helpful in determining where our product fits in the US export regulations, which was also critical in determining the freight and packaging classifications for the shipment. I plan to reach out for other export services in the future as well.” Vasanthi Sunkara, President and CEO