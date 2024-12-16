MSRON 1B Strengthens Alliances through Exercise Bull Shark

Djibouti (Dec. 13, 2024) – Sailors from Maritime Expeditionary Security Squadron (MSRON) 1B, assigned to Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, provided maritime security during Exercise Bull Shark, Nov. 26, 2024. Bull Shark, a biannual joint training, combines the expertise of U.S., Djiboutian, Spanish and French maritime forces to improve crisis response and personnel recovery skills.

“Bull Shark is important because it’s one of the joint exercises we get to participate in that directly supports the positive relationships with our host and allied nations,” said Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class Kayla Gathright, of MSRON 1B boat maintenance facilities department.

MSRON 1B provided maritime security during the exercise while joint teams tested on personnel recovery operations. The teams had to locate and rescue a casualty and escalate them to a higher echelon of care under hostile conditions.

“We supported this exercise by providing training both in a classroom setting and on the water,” said Gathright. “The hands-on training helps us effectively exchange knowledge despite the language barrier.”

Sailors from MSRON 1B trained with the Djiboutian Navy and Coast Guard for three months on maritime navigation, boat operations, vetting, boarding, search and seizure, and rescue and casualty care tactics.

“The benefit of training with our Djiboutian partners is it strengthens our alliance,” said Gathright.

The relationships that MSRON 1B personnel build with Djiboutian service members reinforce U.S. and Djibouti’s longstanding partnership to ensure regional stability and security.

MSRON units deployed to CLDJ partner with the Djiboutian Coast Guard and Navy to protect the Port of Djibouti, exchange knowledge and offer valuable experiences and assets for missions across the region.

Camp Lemonnier is an operational installation that enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to be where they are needed to ensure security and protect U.S. interests. The installation provides world-class support for service members, transient U.S. assets and 36 local tenant commands. (U.S. Navy story by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Patricia Elkins)