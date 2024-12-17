New Hope for Patients with Metastatic Breast Cancer

PATINA Study Chair - Professor Elgene Lim

Researchers say results of PATINA trial may represent a new standard of care for patients diagnosed with metastatic breast cancer.

“These are exciting results for patients, which could pave the way for more treatment options for metastatic breast cancer,” said Professor Lim said.” — Professor Elgene Lim

PATINA Clinical Trial

