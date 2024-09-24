Australia New Zealand Urogenital & Prostate Cancer Trials Group (ANZUP) Introduces ‘111 Your Way’ Fundraising Campaign

Flexible Fundraiser, 111 Your Way, to Raise Money for Cancer

Charity launches flexible fundraiser to raise money for 'below the belt' cancer research

We're inviting everyone to join us in taking on an exciting challenge to support the 111 people diagnosed with Below the Belt Cancer every day across Australia and New Zealand.” — ANZUP CEO - Samantha Oakes

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA, September 24, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Australia & New Zealand Urogenital & Prostate Cancer Trials Group (ANZUP) is pleased to announce the most customisable & adaptable fundraiser ever - 111 Your Way!Every year over 40,000 people in Australia and New Zealand are diagnosed with a ‘Below the Belt’ cancer - that’s 111 people, the equivalent of two busloads, each and every single day. 111 Your Way encourages people to complete 111 of any activity or measurement by November 1st (1/11 - get it?).People can walk, run, climb, crawl, ride, lift, swim or even hula-hoop or squat as much as they like, all in the name of raising money for much needed clinical trial research. As the weather warms up after a particularly chilly Winter, this is the perfect time to lace up your sneakers, break out your sweatbands & blow out those metaphorical cobwebs.Other fundraisers will tell you what to do (as if you don’t have enough things to do already?!) but not ANZUP’s fundraiser. Their challenge is yours to tailor however you like. You want to run 111km for the month of October? You can run 111km for the month of October! You want to do 111 cartwheels in October? You better believe you're allowed to, NAY, encouraged to do those cartwheels. 111 Your Way will meet you where you’re at no matter your life and skill level!Samantha Oakes, ANZUP CEO, said “We're inviting everyone to join us in taking on an exciting challenge to support the 111 people diagnosed with Below the Belt Cancer every day across Australia and New Zealand. Since 2008, we've proudly enrolled over 8,000 participants in 33 national and international clinical trials, and now we're aiming to raise $10 million over the next five years to expand our impact even further. I'll be surfing 111 waves each week – it's going to be a challenge, but it's all for a great cause. What's your challenge going to be?"ANZUP aims to improve outcomes for people affected by ‘Below the Belt’ cancers (testicle, prostate, kidney, penis & bladder) by exploring and defining priority areas in below the belt cancer research. Almost 8,000 patients have been enrolled in 33 ANZUP Cancer Trials for ‘Below the Belt’ cancers globally leading to better patient outcomes & changing lives.An example list of activities that are encouraged (but not limited to):Push-ups;Push-up attempts;Cartwheels;KMs swam;Keepy-ups;Staircases climbed;Minutes of dancing;Hours of silent contemplation;Household chores completed.Throughout the month ANZUP will be sharing some of the more innovative & creative fundraising efforts of the participants so people are encouraged to put on their thinking caps to combine fun & creativity for a powerful cause.Registration Link: https://www.belowthebelt111yourway.org.au/users/sign_up About ANZUP - https://anzup.org.au/ ANZUP is the leading cancer-cooperative clinical trials group that brings together all of the professional disciplines and groups involved in researching and treating urogenital cancers and conducting high-quality clinical research. ANZUP identifies gaps in evidence and areas of clinical need, collaborates with the best clinicians and researchers in GU cancer, and communicates frequently and effectively with the broader community along the way. ANZUP receives valuable infrastructure support from the Australian Government through Cancer Australia.

