Gurnick Nuc Med Faculty Make Their Mark

Gurnick Academy of Medical Arts’ Nuclear Medicine Technology program faculty make their mark on the field of nuclear medicine.

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Gurnick Academy of Medical Arts’ Nuclear Medicine Technology program faculty make their mark on the field of nuclear medicine.The Academy is thrilled to announce that three faculty members were recently published in the Journal of Nuclear Medicine Technology (JNMT). Esteemed faculty members contributing to academic advancements include Drs. Sara Johnson, Sarah Frye, and Mary Beth Farrell, who currently serve as Nuclear Medicine Didactic Instructors.First, Drs. Sara Johnson and Sarah Frye recently contributed to a continuing education article, “SNMMI-TS Nuclear Medicine Technology Universal AES/CI Handbook.” Johnson appeared as the first author and Frye as the co-author of the piece. Moreover, the article provides an essential guide for affiliate education supervisors (AES) and clinical instructors (CI), highlighting their critical roles in shaping and supporting clinical education. Said academic publication discusses mentoring students, assessing clinical competencies, and ensuring safe, compliant clinical learning environments.Additionally, the article includes strategies to inspire the next generation of nuclear medicine professionals while fostering positive learning environments. Of note, “the publication underscores Gurnick Academy’s commitment to excellence in nuclear medicine education, bringing well-deserved recognition to our program,” says Gibbons.Also, in line with faculty contributions, Dr. Mary Beth Farrell published two JNMT practical protocol tips. These included “Brain Imaging—PET: Tau” and “Brain Imaging—PET: Amyloid.” Farrell’s protocols are reprinted from her book, Quick-Reference Protocol Manual for Nuclear Medicine Technologists, 2nd Edition, a resource Gurnick proudly incorporates into their program. Collectively, the resource provides nuclear medicine technologists with concise, research-based guidelines for performing high-quality brain imaging procedures. This recent contribution highlights Farrell’s “dedication to advancing professional practice and offering valuable tools for the field,” notes Gibbons.“Please join me in celebrating these remarkable achievements by Sara, Sarah, and Mary Beth,” says Sarah Gibbons, Nuclear Medicine Program Director. “Their contributions elevate Gurnick’s standing in the nuclear medicine community and inspire us to continue fostering innovation, education, and professional excellence. We are privileged to have such accomplished professionals on our faculty, and their successes reflect the high standards we strive to maintain at Gurnick Academy,” continues Gibbons.“We are extremely proud of our faculty and their accomplishments, both within the profession and in the classroom,” says Shellie Bealer, Gurnick Academy’s Dean of Imaging. “Talented and highly respected in the field, what they represent is truly reflected in the quality of students graduating from our Nuclear Medicine Program,” concludes Bealer.Do you think you might be interested in a career in nuclear medicine technology? Consider taking the career training readiness quiz here.~

