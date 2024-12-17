TOOTRiS Revolutionizes the Child Care Industry with First-of-Its-Kind T4U Cash Back Rewards Program

T4U Cash Back for providers and for parents

Innovative Program Offers Financial Incentives to Support Child Care Providers and Support Families Nationwide

This is an investment in the entire Child Care ecosystem—providers, families, and, most importantly, the children.” — Alessandra Lezama, TOOTRiS CEO

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TOOTRiS, the nation’s largest Child Care platform, has unveiled a new initiative that aims to address two of the biggest challenges in Child Care today—affordability for families and sustainability for providers. The T4U Cash Back Rewards Program, the first program of its kind in the Child Care industry, offers Child Care providers the chance to earn 3% cash back on eligible enrollments and parents 2% cash back on payments to participating providers.

With Child Care costs at historic highs and a growing number of providers struggling to stay afloat, this program introduces a much-needed financial lifeline. By incentivizing both sides of the Child Care equation, TOOTRiS is creating a win-win solution for families seeking affordable, quality care and for

providers striving to maintain successful operations.

Transforming the Child Care Landscape

For families, the T4U Cash Back Rewards Program makes Child Care more accessible and affordable, offering them tangible savings on an essential service. For providers, the program is designed to boost earnings while enhancing their visibility to parents searching for care.

“The T4U Cashback Rewards Program isn’t just about financial rewards—it’s about recognizing the vital role Child Care providers play in shaping the future and ensuring families have access to the care they need,” said Alessandra Lezama, CEO of TOOTRiS and a select member of the ReadyNation CEO Task Force on Early Childhood. “This is an investment in the entire Child Care ecosystem—providers, families, and, most importantly, the children.”

An Industry-First Approach to Supporting Providers

The program invites providers to complete their free TOOTRiS profiles, which includes setting their availability, pricing, enrollment requirements, and direct deposit for seamless payments.

The first 100 providers to sign up for T4U Cash Back will receive the 3% reward on every enrollment processed through TOOTRiS. Plus, the first 1,000 receive a TOOTRiS Thrive in '25 Toolkit.

Why This Matters Now

The U.S. Child Care industry is facing a crisis. The majority of families spend more than 20% of their income on care, while providers often operate on razor-thin margins. The TOOTRiS T4U Cash Back Rewards Program aims to alleviate these pressures by introducing innovative financial incentives that directly address these challenges.

TOOTRiS has long been at the forefront of Child Care innovation, providing tools and resources to empower providers while making care more accessible and affordable for families. With the T4U Cash Back Rewards Program, the platform is taking its commitment to a sustainable, equitable Child Care system one step further.

Child Care providers and families are encouraged to seize this opportunity by signing up for the T4U Cash Back Rewards Program today. For more information on how to participate, visit T4U Cash Back Program.

About TOOTRiS

TOOTRiS is the nation’s largest and most comprehensive Child Care platform, connecting over 200,000 providers nationwide. As the first and only platform to unite parents, providers, employers, and government agencies, TOOTRiS is transforming the Child Care industry with innovative technology and seamless solutions. TOOTRiS empowers employers to offer turn-key Child Care Benefits that boost productivity, retention, and recruitment while providing working parents with direct access to affordable, reliable, and high-quality Child Care options. By supporting the entire Child Care ecosystem, TOOTRiS is driving meaningful change to make Child Care accessible for all. Learn more at tootris.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.