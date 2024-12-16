Minnesota DNR celebrates major 2024 accomplishments (published December 16, 2024)

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has released a summary of significant 2024 accomplishments that advanced the DNR’s mission of working with Minnesotans to conserve and manage the state's natural resources, providing outdoor recreation opportunities, and providing for commercial uses of natural resources in a way that creates a sustainable quality of life.

From making transformative Get Out MORE (Modernize Outdoor Recreation Experiences) investments, preserving habitat and native species and introducing more people to the outdoors to leveraging the power of state-managed natural lands to mitigate climate change and responding to record flooding and extended wildfire seasons, the DNR made major strides this year. A summary of these impressive accomplishments and others from the past year is available on the DNR website.

“I’m really proud of all that our staff accomplished this year to advance the agency’s mission,” said DNR Commissioner Sarah Strommen. “I’m also particularly excited about the momentum we’ve built implementing the Get Out MORE initiative established in 2023. The once-in-a-generation, $150 million investments are already helping ensure Minnesotans of all abilities enjoy a world-class recreation system, regardless of the outdoor experience they choose.”

While not an exhaustive list, this year’s overview offers information and insight into a number of the DNR’s high-level accomplishments from the past year.

To download a copy of the DNR’s Accomplishments Overview document, visit the DNR website.