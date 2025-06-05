ATV riders can explore Minnesota riding opportunities for free June 14-15 (published June 5, 2025)

Minnesotans with an all-terrain vehicles registered for private or agricultural use won’t need to pay the additional registration fee ($60 for three years) to ride the state’s public ATV trails on June 14-15. Out-of-state riders can explore Minnesota’s ATV trails this weekend as well without the need for a nonresident ATV trail pass ($31 for one year).

This annual “No Registration Weekend” gives riders access to over 3,000 miles of state forest and grant-in-aid trails. The event falls on the second weekend of June each year and occurs during Great Outdoors Month (June).

“We see this free riding weekend as a great opportunity to showcase the wide variety of state and grant-in-aid trails across Minnesota,” said Joe Unger, OHV program consultant. “There are many privately registered ATVs across the state that, during this weekend, can try the public trails for free.”

Some great places to start, according to Unger, include:

The Iron Range Off-Highway Vehicle State Recreation Area, a 1,200-acre OHV park in Gilbert, Minn., with over 45 miles of scenic trails for riders of all abilities.

The 100-mile trail system in Nemadji State Forest, which connects to the Matthew Lourey State Trail and the Gandy Dancer Trail for more riding opportunities.

The 167-mile Prospector’s Loop near Ely, Minn., which follows forest roads and trails connecting trails on the North Shore of Lake Superior to the Voyageur’s ATV Trail System for more riding opportunities.

The 200-mile Northwoods Regional Trail System in Aitkin and Itasca counties, where riders will use the Soo Line Trail to connect to great communities and trail loops.

All other laws and regulations remain in place during the weekend. Riders are reminded to keep safety in mind when out on the trails. Safety training is recommended for everyone who operates an ATV and is required for ATV riders born after July 1, 1987. Youth under age 18 must wear a DOT-certified helmet. Riders aged 16 and under must fit the ATV they are operating and be able to properly reach and control the handlebars and reach the foot pegs while sitting upright on the ATV.

Trail maps, updates on trail conditions, youth ATV safety training and other OHV information can be found on the DNR’s OHV riding website.