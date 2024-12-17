Better U Launches Free Online Groups for People Struggling with Grief, Loneliness, and Stress for the Holidays

Our goal is to provide a space where individuals can feel heard, supported, and understood.” — Derek DuChesne, CEO of Better U

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Better U , a next gen wellness company, is launching free virtual support groups throughout December and January 2025 to help individuals navigate grief, loneliness, and heightened stress that often arises during and after the holiday season.Open to everyone and accessible worldwide, these sessions reflect Better U’s commitment to providing inclusive, compassionate, and innovative mental health support. Better U demonstrates its dedication to nurturing emotional well-being with empathy, understanding, and cutting-edge approaches. This global initiative not only provides vital resources but also fosters a sense of community, reminding each individual that they are valued, heard, and never alone on their journey towards better mental health. For individuals struggling with loss, the absence of loved ones can feel particularly isolating during the holidays, while those battling depression, anxiety, or seasonal affective disorder may experience an intensification of their symptoms during this time.Better U’s free virtual support groups are led by their team of mental health professionals offering practical tools to manage emotional well-being in a safe and supportive space. These sessions focus on actionable coping strategies, open dialogue, and fostering a community for anyone navigating post-holiday stress, grief, or isolation.“The holidays can be overwhelming and very isolating,” said Derek DuChesne, CEO of Better U. “We are providing a space where individuals can feel heard, supported, and understood. Mental health care should be accessible to everyone, and these groups are a step toward making that a reality. Family gatherings bring unresolved conflicts to the surface, grief is amplified when you’re reminded of what you’re missing, while financial pressures can trigger shame and anxiety. It's important to recognize that these struggles are valid and shared by many. Prioritizing self-care, setting realistic expectations, and seeking support when needed are crucial steps in managing holiday-related stress, and at Better U, empowering individuals to navigate the season’s challenges with resilience and care.”Better U’s initiative exemplifies its dedication to delivering inclusive, innovative, and compassionate mental health care for all. By providing this support at no cost, Better U ensures that anyone struggling during or after the holiday season can find connection, relief, and the tools to move forward.About Better UBetter U is redefining mental healthcare by moving beyond the traditional diagnose-and-treat approach, embracing a holistic model that fosters self-exploration, neurological reset, and the integration of mind and body. By harnessing the transformative potential of psychedelic-assisted therapies, including ketamine treatments, psychiatry, and talk therapy, alongside clinical weight loss and sexual health programs, Better U is dedicated to driving personal growth and enhancing brain function for sustainable, lasting change. With unwavering support at every step, Better U empowers individuals to embark on a journey toward better mental and physical well-being, celebrating breakthroughs and progress along the way.For more information, visit https://www.betterucare.com/services

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.