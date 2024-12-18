Ikan International LLC Releases a New Technology Plugin Integration for Q-SYS

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ikan International LLC, a leading provider of innovative, integrated broadcast studio solutions, today announces its new Q-SYS plugin integration, Ikan Lyra PoE Lights. As a contributor to the Q-SYS Ecosystem, Ikan collaborated with Q-SYS to create a market-ready control solution that integrates seamlessly into Q-SYS, a cloud-manageable audio, video, and control Platform.Ikan worked closely with Q-SYS, who has fully vetted and endorsed the following plugin integration with a Q-SYS Certified (developed with Q-SYS and supported by Control Concepts and Q-SYS) badge (See right).Ikan Lyra PoE Lights Control PluginThe plugin introduces control features for Ikan Lyra PoE lights within the Q-SYS environment. With simple configuration and setup, control intensity and color temperature for up to 256 lights.James Tian, CEO of Ikan, says, "We are excited to introduce the Ikan Lyra PoE Lights plugin for Q-SYS, which demonstrates our commitment to pioneering broadcast-over-IP workflows and leading the convergence of broadcast into AVoIP. This collaboration with Q-SYS allows us to provide our customers with seamless control over their studio lighting, enhancing their creative capabilities and streamlining their workflows.""We are proud of our collaboration with Ikan to create a plugin integration that will enable elevated experiences across our shared customers," says Geno Zaharie, Senior Director, Alliances & Ecosystem, Q-SYS.For more information about Ikan, please visit www.ikancorp.com ###About Ikan International LLCIkan International LLC is a global leader in designing and manufacturing high-quality, professional-grade video equipment for studio broadcast, ENG, documentaries, cinematography, and live events. With a passion for simplifying complex broadcast workflows through innovative, integrated solutions, Ikan empowers content creators to focus on their vision and deliver compelling stories. Ikan is at the forefront of the broadcasting revolution, pioneering broadcast-over-IP workflows with their cutting-edge PoE lights and driving the convergence of broadcast into AVoIP. Established in 2005 and headquartered in Houston, Texas, Ikan is committed to providing the best available technology, service, and long-term value to professionals across various industries.

