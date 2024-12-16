Wisconsin Department of Justice Offers Services Following School Shooting at Abundant Life Christian School in Madison, Wis.

MADISON, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Justice Office of School Safety (OSS) and Office of Crime Victim Services (OCVS) are providing resources after the school shooting at Abundant Life Christian School in Madison, Wis. which occurred this morning, Monday, December 16, 2024.

“I’m heartbroken for the students, teachers, staff members, and families impacted by the devastating mass shooting this morning at Abundant Life Christian School. No one should ever have to experience something like this,” said Attorney General Josh Kaul. “Our Office of School Safety is offering support and will aid the community in recovery. My thoughts and condolences are with every family affected by this tragedy.”

OSS has deployed a Critical Incident Response Team (CIRT) to assist with reunification and counseling. The CIRT program is designed to minimize the psychological impact of a school critical incident; provide resources to help stabilize the school community; work to identify individuals that may require long-term mental health services after a critical incident; and offer support to school administrators and educators.

OSS has tips for parents on communicating with kids about crisis events:

Navigating a crisis with children

Limit exposure to graphic media

Children take cues from adults, so manage your stress openly

Shield children from adult worries; let them be children

Discussing Crisis Details with children

Provide clear, factual information without graphic details

Show empathy and validate the child’s feelings

Reassure them about safety and encourage ongoing conversation

Listen, validate, and take the child’s concerns seriously

Talking to children about a crisis

Make time but don’t force it

Look for signs that the child wants to talk

Choose calm moments for discussion (in the car, at dinner, or during calming activities)

Let the child’s questions guide the conversation

Resources for victims of Abundant Life Christian School

Wisconsin DOJ’s OCVS Crime Victim Compensation Program is available to assist those impacted by the shooting at Abundant Life Christian School. Crime Victim Compensation can provide financial assistance with out-of-pocket expenses for medical, mental health, wage loss, and other specific benefits needed. Applications for Crime Victim Compensation may be found at on our website. Paper applications are also available upon request.