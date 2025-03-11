AG Kaul Announces Division of Criminal Investigation Administrator

MADISON, Wis. – Attorney General Josh Kaul today announced Jake Jansky as the Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) Administrator.

“Administrator Jansky is well prepared to lead DCI, which investigates serious crimes across the state,” said AG Kaul. “Jake’s experience will serve DCI well in fulfilling its critical role in helping to keep Wisconsin communities safe.”

Jansky has served with DCI for more than a decade. He started his law enforcement career in 1999 at the La Crosse Police Department, serving in various roles before joining DCI in 2013.

Jansky’s first role in DCI was as a special agent in the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Unit, before moving into the Child Sex Trafficking Unit, which later became the Human Trafficking Bureau. In 2016, Jansky became a DCI Special Agent in Charge with the North Central High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area (HIDTA), located in Milwaukee, overseeing a multi-agency opioid task force. In 2022, Jansky moved over to the DCI Milwaukee Field Office, where he supervised investigations and operations for that office. The following year, Jansky became a Director with DCI and oversaw the ICAC and Human Trafficking Bureau, the Milwaukee and Appleton Field Offices, the Lake Winnebago Area Metropolitan Enforcement Group Unit, and the Native American Drug and Gang Initiative (NADGI). He also serves on the Wisconsin Crime Victims Council.