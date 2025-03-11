Forest County Woman Charged with Stealing more than $95,000 from Elderly Father

FOREST COUNTY, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) today announced Heather Robinson, 43, of Laona, Wis., has been charged with one count of theft – business setting (>$10,000 - $100,000), crime against an elder or disabled person, for allegedly stealing more than $95,000 from her elderly father.

According to the criminal complaint, Ms. Robinson was appointed the guardian of her father, who lives in a private long-term care nursing facility for elderly individuals in Forest County. In her role as guardian, Ms. Robinson was responsible for making her father’s rental payments to the facility from his account. The rent began going past due as Ms. Robinson attempted to pay it with checks from her father’s account, which had insufficient funds. As stated in the criminal complaint, an investigation uncovered Ms. Robinson stole $95,446.02 from her father’s bank account between September 20th, 2023, and October 8th, 2024. According to the criminal complaint, $67,102.15 of the total amount was used for online gambling.

“The Wisconsin Department of Justice is proud to work to protect seniors from financial harm,” said Attorney General Josh Kaul. “Thank you to those working on the investigation and prosecution of this case.”

As in any criminal proceeding, Ms. Robinson is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

This case was investigated by DCI. The Vilas County District Attorney is prosecuting this case.

An initial appearance is scheduled for April 15, 2025.

Individuals that suspect they are a victim or know someone who might be a victim of elder abuse can learn more at https://reportelderabusewi.org/report-elder-abuse/ and make a report through Wisconsin Elder Abuse Hotline at 1-833-586-0107.