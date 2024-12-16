Submit Release
Build America, Buy America (BABA) Webpage for DED Grantees Now Available 

The Nebraska Department of Economic Development (DED) has made available a new webpage to assist grantees and interested parties in compliance with the Build America, Buy America Act (BABA) and in understanding BABA’s application to DED programs.

The webpage is at: https://opportunity.nebraska.gov/build-america-buy-america-act/

This new resource provides guidance—including policies, a Self-Certification form, and frequently asked questions—and also provides references and various links to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s (HUD) BABA website (https://www.hud.gov/baba) for further detailed and informative information. 

It is highly recommended that awardees utilize this DED resource, along with the HUD BABA website, to answer questions and access relevant information.

Should you have additional questions about compliance with BABA or accessing this resource, please reach out to your program representative and/or program manager.

